Shane Warne dies: 'Come on, you're going to be late' - Australia star's final moments revealed

Shane Warne tragically passed away on Friday from a suspected heart attack while on a holiday in Thailand. Widely considered as one of the greatest bowlers to have ever played the game, Warne ended a magnificent international career with 708 wickets to his name in 145 matches. Tributes have been pouring in for Warne following the news of his passing.

Thai Police said Warne and three other friends were staying in a private villa in Koh Samui and one of them went to inquire about him after the former cricketer did not turn up for dinner. In a report from FOX Cricket, it was revealed that Warne's close friend and associate Andrew Neophitou had knocked on Warne's door at 5:15 PM.

Warne's manager James Erskine told FOX Cricket about the incident in detail.

“Shane was having three months off and this was the start of it,” Erskine said.

“They had only arrived the night before.

“They were going to go out for a drink at 5 o’clock, and (Neophitou) knocked on his door at 5.15pm because Warnie was always on time and said “come on you’re going to be late” and then realised something was wrong.”

Earlier, an officer of the Thailand police said that a friend performed CPR on him and called an ambulance.

"The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance," Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with the Bo Put police, told Reuters by phone.

“An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died.”

Warne made his Test debut in 1992 against India and by the time he ended his 15-year international career, the spinner had established himself as one of the all-time greats of the game.

