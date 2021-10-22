'They have a lot of match winners in their squad': Warne names 2 favourites to win T20 WC, predicts player of the series

Spin legend Shane Warne ruled India and England as favourites to lift the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

India start their campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on October 24, while England are all set to take on the defending champions West Indies on October 23.

Speaking on Australia's chances of clinching the silverware, Warne said that the Aaron Finch-led unit are being "underestimated", pointing the team is filled with match-winners.

The former cricketer also backed out-of-form David Warner and England captain Eoin Morgan to do well in the tournament.

Both the batters struggled in the recent IPL clashes in UAE, however, Warne ruled out that fact and suggested people not to be surprised if one out of the two emerges to be player of the tournament.

Australia will open its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

They are placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage alongside West Indies, South Africa, and England. Two more teams will join them after advancing from the opening round.