'Warnie said 'I'm getting you to Rajasthan. I want to look after you and help you'': Ex-Australia star recalls IPL 2008

Spin icon Shane Warne was remembered as a "genius" at a state memorial service in Melbourne on Wednesday. The Australian died at a luxury resort in Thailand this month from a suspected heart attack to send shockwaves across the cricket fraternity. He was honoured at a two-hour service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with millions of fans and prominent names pouring tributes for the legendary player. (Also Read | Ex-KKR opener 'befuddled' with Kolkata's batting vs RCB; reveals concern over star batter)

The first bowler in the world to take 700 test wickets, Warne achieved many milestones including an IPL trophy in the inaugural edition of the T20 competition. The leg-spin maestro famously led the Rajasthan Royals side to the IPL title as his side defeated tournament favourites Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

During the tournament, Rajasthan nurtured many stars including Shane Watson, who was backed by skipper Warne at a time when he was in Australia's "scrap heap". Watson, who scored 472 IPL runs and picked up 17 wickets in 2008, has revealed how Warne played a key role in his evolution.

"In 2008, I was really in the Australian cricket's scrap heap. I had been injured on and off for a couple of years and people started to get frustrated as I was. I wasn't able to play the games as every time I started playing I used to get injured. Warnie said 'I am getting you to Rajasthan. I want to look after you and help you get the best out of you'," said Watson on 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast.

Watson, who is currently serving as Delhi Capitals' assistant coach, further pointed out how Warne unearthed many stars and got the best out of his players.

"He was the captain-coach of Rajasthan for four years that I played there. I knew it but not to the spot of depth to how much it meant to him. Being a captain, which he never got a big opportunity to captain Australia.

"As a coach, he just knew how to get the best out of the individuals, not just me. Warnie was the reason why we won that tournament. His incredible ability to try and pull individuals and group together as soon as possible, that was the reason why we won," Watson further added.

Credited for reinventing the craft of leg-spin bowling, Warne made his Test debut in 1992 against India, and by the time he ended his glittering international career, the spinner had established himself as one of the all-time greats.