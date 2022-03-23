'In the end, all Rishabh can do is..': Shane Watson gives his verdict on comparisons between Pant and MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant was one of the four players retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter will begin his second season as the captain of the Delhi Capitals this year, having steered the side to the playoffs in his maiden leadership stint in 2021. Pant was named the captain in the absence of former skipper Shreyas Iyer, who had faced an injury ahead of the 2021 edition; however, when the right-handed batter returned for the second phase of the season in UAE, Pant was retained in the leadership role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: IPL 2022: 'The talent this guy has is spectacular. I find him fascinating' - Watson hails DC's 22-year-old Indian player

In the mega auction, Shreyas Iyer was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 12.25 crore and the batter will also be leading the side.

Earlier this month, Delhi Capitals also recruited former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as assistant coach of the side for the upcoming season. Watson was one of the key players for the Chennai Super Kings before calling time on his career in 2020. Having played under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the franchise, Watson was asked about the comparisons of Pant with the former Indian captain.

“Media and public in general want to compare apple with apple but every individual has their own skill set, their own ability and in a perfect world we could compare Rishabh with MS Dhoni but both are very different people and cricketers, who have incredible skill,” Watson said in a media interaction, as quoted by PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Rishabh is a leader who is very cool, calm and collected as well as what I have experienced with the other person -- MS Dhoni."

Watson warned everyone to draw comparisons between Pant and Dhoni at their own peril.

"In the end, all Rishabh can do is become the best version of himself. The public and media can continue to compare him to great MS Dhoni at their own peril.

"But all that matters for Rishabh and DC is that he brings the best version of himself as a player and leader."

Further lauding the youngster, Watson said that Pant's achievements have been “incredible” so far.

"The skill that Rishabh Pant has, take away his leadership, at 24-the-old to do what he's been able to do in the infancy of his cricketing career...the things he has been able to achieve has been incredible," Watson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It feels like he's been around for a long time. He can only continue to get better and learn from his experiences," said the DC assistant coach.