IPL 2022: 'The talent this guy has is spectacular. I find him fascinating' - Watson hails DC's 22-year-old Indian player

The 2022 Indian Premier League begins with a blockbuster clash between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26. The previous year's finalists will rekindle their rivalries, albeit with fairly new squads – thanks to the mega auction which took place ahead of the season in February. But the changes weren't limited to players alone.

Many teams brought in new faces in their coaching staff and Delhi Capitals were one of them. While Ricky Ponting continues as the side's head coach, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has also joined the franchise's assistant coach. Watson had been one of the key members of the Chennai Super Kings before retiring from the game after the 2020 season of the tournament.

During a pre-season media interaction, Watson spoke in detail about the Delhi Capitals and said that he is looking forward to working with captain Rishabh Pant, further adding that he finds young opener Prithvi Shaw “fascinating.”

“Looking forward to getting to know Pant, finding out what exactly makes him tick and finding out how I can help him in any way possible,” Watson said.

“Prithvi Shaw is someone I find very fascinating. The talent this young guy has is spectacular. He has incredible skill.”

Watson will also be reuniting with Shardul Thakur, with whom he shared the dressing room during his time in Chennai Super Kings.

"Another guy I'm looking forward to working with is Shardul Thakur," he said.

"I worked with him (Thakur) in CSK. He's and extremely skilful cricketer and is continuing to get better. We are seeing his skill with the ball and quite a few glimpses with the bat as well. He is a genuine all-rounder in all formats, specially T20."

Watson also feels the Capitals can win their maiden title this season as they have been able to gather a strong squad.

"The one thing that stands out for me is the squad. It is certainly one of the strongest with overseas and Indian players," he said.

"DC have been close to winning the title and I feel they have what it takes to cross the line. There are not too many hole in the squad let alone team."