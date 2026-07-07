Shapoor Zadran, the former tall and long-haired pacer, has died at the age of 38, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed. Zadran breathed his last in Delhi, where he was getting treated for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare, life-threatening disease, in which the immune system starts failing. He would have turned 39 on Wednesday (July 8).

Shapoor Zadran was battling a life-threatening disease (AFP)

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Zadran had been battling health issues for several months. After falling ill late last year, he travelled to India for treatment on the advice of doctors in Afghanistan. Although his condition improved enough for him to be discharged, his health deteriorated again a few weeks later. He was readmitted to the hospital, and what was initially believed to be an upset stomach turned out to be far more serious. Zadran developed a high fever and tested positive for dengue, while his red blood cell count dropped sharply. Further tests, including a bone marrow examination, led to a diagnosis of Stage 4 HLH.

His younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, confirmed Shapoor's death.

“With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran. Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage,” the ACB said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} “Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten.” Zadran's career at a glance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten.” Zadran's career at a glance {{/usCountry}}

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Zadran announced himself on the international stage with figures of 4/24 on his ODI debut against the Netherlands. He made his T20 World Cup debut in Sri Lanka in 2012, but it was at the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that he truly came to wider prominence. Charging in with his trademark long hair flowing behind him, the left-arm pacer returned figures of 4/38 against Scotland before remaining unbeaten on 12 to score the winning runs. His jubilant sprint of celebration became one of the defining images in the history of Afghan cricket. With 10 strikes, he was Afghanistan's leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

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Long before Afghanistan became giant-slayers, Zadran was among the pioneers who laid the foundations for the team's rise. Inspired by his idol Shoaib Akhtar, he moved to Pakistan to chase his cricketing dream before returning to represent Afghanistan. He finished his career with 80 international wickets.

“Beyond his achievements on the field, Shapoor Zadran was a true source of inspiration for many young Afghan cricketers and for cricket followers across the world. His fighting spirit, determination, and love for the game gave hope to many and encouraged a generation to dream bigger and believe in the future of Afghanistan cricket,” the ACB said.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, loved ones, former teammates, and the entire Afghan cricket community. His loss is deeply felt, and his memory will forever remain alive in the hearts of the people of Afghanistan and the cricketing world.”