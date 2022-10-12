Shardul Thakur vents out on Twitter after his kitbags don't arrive at Mumbai airport

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur came up with a strongly-worded tweet after his kitbags didn't arrive on time at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Shardul, who returned after playing the series-deciding third ODI against South Africa in New Delhi on Tuesday night, tagged the airlines and requested for assistance at the luggage belt, adding that this was not first time he was facing something like this.

"Air India, can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff is present at the location either!!" he tweeted. In another tweet, he mentioned that he was at terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport.

Shardul played all three matches in India's hard-fought 2-1 series win against a full-strength South African side. He picked up two wickets and scored a crucial 33 in the first ODI that India lost and picked up 1/36 in the second ODI in Ranchi that India won.

The right-arm pacer, who is also a handy batter down the order, missed the World Cup bus but said there is a lot of cricket left in him.

"Of course, it's a big setback. Every player dreams to play in the World Cup, not just play but win it as well," Thakur had said.

"It's okay I'm not selected this time. But there's still a lot of cricket left and also there's the ODI World Cup next year. My focus will be to do well in whatever matches I play and make winning contributions,"

India have suffered another big blow to their T20 World Cup campaign when injury-prone Deepak Chahar, who was in the reserves, was ruled out of the ongoing series with his chances to go to Australia seeming remote. "Injuries are part and parcel of the game, at some point, someone is going to get injured. We should not take it by heart honestly. There is a lot more cricket to come," he said.

Asked if he fancies his chances, the 30-year-old said: "If injuries happen then anyone can come at any point of time. As of now, your responsibility is to be ready whenever and wherever you're asked to play. I will be mentally ready if I'm given a call-up. That's all in my hands."

