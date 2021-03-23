IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Sharjeel Khan's inclusion in Pakistan's playing XI will depend on his fitness
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan walks from the field.(Cricket Australia via Getty Images)
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan walks from the field.(Cricket Australia via Getty Images)
cricket

Sharjeel Khan's inclusion in Pakistan's playing XI will depend on his fitness

Sharjeel has also been told he will not play the intra-squad matches in Lahore before the team's departure for Johannesburg on 28th March.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:06 AM IST

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan has been told that his place in the playing eleven will depend on whether he can show some improvement in his fitness by April 9, a day before the T20 series begins in South Africa.

Sharjeel, who was picked in the Pakistan T20 squad for the four games in South Africa and another three in Zimbabwe, has also been told he will not play the intra-squad matches in Lahore before the team's departure for Johannesburg on 28th March.

"Sharjeel has been given a personal trainer and batting coach, Younis Khan himself. Fitness freak has been put in charge of his overall training in a bid to improve the opener's fitness before the T20 series in South Africa," a source aware of the developments said on Monday.

Sharjeel's selection after he performed well in the recent Pakistan Super League 6 matches has been questioned by some former players and critics who believe his fitness is not up to the level required to play international cricket.

Sharjeel, who completed a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing before resuming his career last year, was seen doing laps and working hard on his fitness under the supervision of Younis and the trainer at the Gaddafi stadium on Monday.

A former Test batsman, who is close to the national selection committee, however, voiced his concern over the deadline set for Sharjeel.

"I am hearing he has been told to shed at least 10 kilograms weight by the deadline if this is true they don't realize losing weight means it will also affect his batting as batting also requires a lot of endurance, stamina and muscle power," the player said.

He felt that instead of setting deadlines the team management should work on improving Sharjeel's fitness slowly so that he doesn't lose strength, stamina etc.

Chief selector, Muhammad Wasim had made it clear recently that Sharjeel was picked on the call of captain, Babar Azam and head coach, Misbah ul Haq, who felt he was an impact player in the T20 format and they could improve his fitness if he stayed with the squad.

During his last virtual press conference, Babar confirmed what Wasim had said and added that while Sharjeel was a bit on the healthy side but he would not be a liability on the field.

Many see Sharjeel as a key impact player as Pakistan start preparing for the World T20 Cup to be held in India in October.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan cricket team
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score.(PTI)
India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score.(PTI)
cricket

Ind vs Eng Live Score 1st ODI: Kohli & Co. look to start series on winning note

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India have secured series win over England in Test and T20I series. Can they do the same in the 50-over format? Catch the live score and updates from IND vs ENG first ODI here.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.(File)
File image of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.(File)
cricket

Dasgupta says India spinner looked ‘a little off the boil’ in T20I series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have generally been the first-choice spinners for India in the limited-overs set-up but all-rounder Washington Sundar has started making inroads into the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sanjay Bangar(Getty Images)
File image of Sanjay Bangar(Getty Images)
cricket

There used to be discussions about him in the Indian team: Bangar on Prasidh

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • Prasidh Krishna from Karnataka made the headlines when he earned his maiden Team India call-up for the three-match ODI series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan walks from the field.(Cricket Australia via Getty Images)
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan walks from the field.(Cricket Australia via Getty Images)
cricket

Sharjeel Khan's inclusion in Pakistan's playing XI will depend on his fitness

PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Sharjeel has also been told he will not play the intra-squad matches in Lahore before the team's departure for Johannesburg on 28th March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli, right, run between wickets during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad, (AP)
India's Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli, right, run between wickets during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad, (AP)
cricket

In ODIs, India’s “Big Three” remain Sharma, Dhawan and Kohli

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:28 AM IST
  • Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli may no longer be a collective force in T20s, but together, their ODI influence remains as astonishing as ever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Hasan Ali(Action Images via Reuters)
Pakistan's Hasan Ali(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Hasan returns two negative tests for COVID-19, will join camp on Tuesday

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:59 AM IST
The PCB has carried out a relentless schedule of COVID-19 tests on all the players and officials selected to travel to South Africa and Zimbabwe and only Hasan had tested positive in the initial tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He batted with authority': VVS picks between Shreyas and Suryakumar for 1st ODI

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:05 AM IST
  • With Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya almost certainties, the big toss-up will be between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, for the all-important No. 4 position.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted this photo on Instagram(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted this photo on Instagram(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
cricket

Michael Vaughan makes 'early ODI series prediction', Twitter reacts

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • India and England will play a three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live score and updates.(AP)
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live score and updates.(AP)
cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Live score and updates

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:29 AM IST
  • Check out live score and updates from the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakheem Cornwall(CWI Twitter)
Rakheem Cornwall(CWI Twitter)
cricket

Lakmal takes five wickets but West Indies in control of first test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:16 AM IST
West Indies went to the close on 268 for eight, a first-innings lead of 99 which could already be decisive on an abrasive surface that will get harder to score on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KKR players start arriving for quarantine.(@KKRiders)
KKR players start arriving for quarantine.(@KKRiders)
ipl

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • The first set of people to arrive at the hotel on Saturday, March, 20, included former skipper Dinesh Karthik along with spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, and Vaibhav Arora.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli, center, celebrates with teammate KL Rahul, left, the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler, right, during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, center, celebrates with teammate KL Rahul, left, the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler, right, during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

Kohli quotes lines from Hindi song when asked about KL Rahul's performance

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:01 AM IST
  • "There is a lot of impatience outside the cricket set up. People love listening to criticism and it has only increased," he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)
cricket

If you don't play him in ODIs also then what's the point:Chopra on India spinner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:08 AM IST
  • Chopra further questioned the exclusion of pacer Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel from the Indian ODI squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Virat Kohli in action.(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli in action.(REUTERS)
cricket

Ind vs Eng: Kohli could join Tendulkar, Ponting, Kallis in elite list in 1st ODI

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • The first ODI will take place on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, and Kohli can join batting legends Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis in an elite ODI list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and England will lock horns in the first ODI in Pune on Tuesday(BCCI)
India and England will lock horns in the first ODI in Pune on Tuesday(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: ODIs, with an eye on the T20 World Cup

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Kohli questions need for an ODI series in this T20 World Cup year, but sees it as an opportunity for new players to get noticed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP