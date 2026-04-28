Shashank Singh, the face of dropped catches in IPL 2026, flips the table: PBKS linger at bottom of catching efficiency

Cricket has gradually become a game where one missed catch no longer stays in the fielding column. It travels into the scoreboard, the bowling figures, the points table and sometimes the dressing-room mood. In a tournament like IPL 2026, stretched by flat pitches, deep batting and Impact Player cushions, a dropped chance has started behaving like an open cheque.

Shashank Singh has dropped the most catches in IPL 2026.(REUTERS)

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The debate has gathered force because the misses have not been quiet. Delhi Capitals’ failure to defend 264 against Punjab Kings turned fielding into a headline subject. Karun Nair’s fielding errors as a substitute, Shashank Singh’s costly drops and the visible frustration of coaches and captains have pushed the conversation beyond routine cricketing noise. But the deeper story is in the numbers.

Till Match 39, IPL 2026 has produced 442 catch chances. Teams have taken 360 and dropped 82, giving the league a catching efficiency of 81.45%. That means almost one in every five chances has gone down. In isolation, that number may not look disastrous. In the context of this season, it is dangerous.

This is an IPL where teams are chasing bigger totals, batting line-ups are running deeper, and one reprieve can become a 35-run penalty before the bowling captain has time to react. A drop is no longer just a missed wicket. It is a delayed collapse, a broken bowling plan and a tactical leak.

KKR show what clean catching does to a bowling unit

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{{^usCountry}} Kolkata Knight Riders are the gold standard of the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kolkata Knight Riders are the gold standard of the season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They have taken 39 of 43 chances, dropping only four. Their catching efficiency stands at 90.70%, the only team above 90. Their fielding impact is also the best in our model at 277.26, indicating they create real match value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They have taken 39 of 43 chances, dropping only four. Their catching efficiency stands at 90.70%, the only team above 90. Their fielding impact is also the best in our model at 277.26, indicating they create real match value. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The comparison with the league average is brutal. At the tournament’s average efficiency of 81.45%, KKR would be expected to take about 35 catches from 43 chances. They have taken 39. That is roughly four catches above expectation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comparison with the league average is brutal. At the tournament’s average efficiency of 81.45%, KKR would be expected to take about 35 catches from 43 chances. They have taken 39. That is roughly four catches above expectation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Four catches in T20 cricket can be four cut-short powerplays, four stopped finishers, four chases cut short before they enter the panic zone. This is where KKR’s advantage becomes structural. Their fielders are completing the transactions created by their bowlers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four catches in T20 cricket can be four cut-short powerplays, four stopped finishers, four chases cut short before they enter the panic zone. This is where KKR’s advantage becomes structural. Their fielders are completing the transactions created by their bowlers. {{/usCountry}}

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That gives a bowling attack confidence. It allows captains to attack harder. It lets a bowler invite the aerial shot without thinking the fielding unit may return it with interest. Although the results have not matched the field's catching efficiency, that is down to the poor show from the other disciplines.

Rinku Singh has become the clearest individual symbol of that reliability. He has taken 11 catches from 11 chances, the best high-volume perfect record in the tournament. That kind of certainty is not just ornamental; it is tactical insurance.

RCB’s catching spine has become a major strength

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have one of the strongest catching profiles in IPL 2026 till Match 39.

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RCB have taken 44 catches from 51 chances, giving them an efficiency of 86.27%. That places them third overall, just behind KKR and Rajasthan Royals. Their fielding impact of 271.27 is second only to KKR.

While efficiency shows that RCB are completing chances, the fielding impact shows that those chances are carrying weight.

Their clean catching performance against Delhi Capitals, where Jitesh Sharma completed four catches, and Devdutt Padikkal added two, underlined why their fielding numbers sit in the elite bracket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood created pressure, but the wickets became scoreboard damage because the fielders completed the work.

RCB’s individual spine is also strong. Jitesh has taken 9 from 9. Philip Salt has taken 6 from 6. Padikkal has taken 9 from 10. This is the kind of spread that makes a catching unit reliable across zones.

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For RCB, their bowling plan depends heavily on early control and disciplined pressure. If the new-ball bowlers force batters into mistakes, the catching unit must finish the job. So far, RCB’s fielders have done that better than most teams in the tournament.

IPL catch efficiency ladder after match 39. (HT Digital)

RR and LSG have been efficient

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Rajasthan Royals sit second in efficiency at 86.96%, having taken 40 of 46 chances. Their catching has volume and control. Dhruv Jurel is central to that structure, with 12 catches from 14 chances.

Jurel is handling one of the heaviest catching workloads in the tournament and still keeping RR in the elite fielding band. That is significant because wicketkeeping and close-catching opportunities carry different pressures compared to outfield catches. The ball arrives faster, the reaction window is smaller, and one miss often becomes a direct extension of a batter’s innings.

Lucknow Super Giants are close behind at 85.71%, with 36 catches from 42 chances. Their execution is solid, but their fielding impact is lower than KKR, RCB and RR. That suggests LSG are catching efficiently, but the chances they have dropped have cost them heavily.

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This is an important distinction. Catching efficiency tells us who completes chances. Fielding impact tells us whether the dropped chances are costing the team heavily.

GT and SRH are trapped by volume

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been poor catching sides in a simple sense. They are high-event teams with too much leakage.

GT have had 57 chances, the highest among all teams after Match 39. They have taken 45 and dropped 12, giving them an efficiency of 78.95%. SRH have had 55 chances, taken 43 and dropped 12, for 78.18%.

Both are below the league average.

The issue is not the absence of quality. GT have Jos Buttler at 10 from 12, Glenn Phillips at 8 from 9, and Shubman Gill at 6 from 6. SRH have Liam Livingstone at 5 from 5 and Nitish Kumar Reddy at 7 from 8.

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The problem is distribution. When a team creates or faces so many chances, weak links become louder. A side involved in 55-plus catching events cannot afford a drop rate above 21%. That is not sloppiness around the edges. That is a repeated tax on the bowling innings.

The best and worst catching profiles of IPL 2026. (HT Digital)

GT and SRH are living inside the danger of high-event cricket. Their bowling and match patterns are producing opportunities, but the fielding support is not clean enough to turn that volume into control.

Also Read: Virat Kohli gets awkward but takes time out from busy IPL schedule for coach Rajkumar Sharma: ‘Let me speak, please’

PBKS and DC are in the danger zone

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals sit at the bottom.

PBKS have taken 28 of 38 chances, with 10 drops, for an efficiency of 73.68%. DC have taken 23 of 32, with nine drops and an efficiency of 71.88%, the worst in the league.

IPL dropped-catch danger matrix. (HT Digital)

DC’s number is especially damaging because they do not have high chance volume. When a side gets only 32 chances and drops nine, the waste becomes more expensive. They are not creating enough opportunities to absorb those mistakes.

This is why the public discussion around DC’s fielding has bite. Their dropped chances against PBKS did not look like isolated errors because the larger season table says the same thing. Their fielding has been a sustained weakness.

PBKS have a different problem. Shashank Singh’s season profile is the ugliest meaningful sample in the tournament: 3 catches from 8 chances, 5 drops, 37.50% efficiency and -31.21 fielding impact. One player cannot carry all the blame for a team’s fielding rank, but five dropped chances from eight become a visible structural wound.

It also explains why some drops become louder than others. A single mistake can be forgiven as an event. Repeated misses become a pattern. Once that pattern sits inside a team already below 75% efficiency, the issue is no longer anecdotal.

The powerplay is where the season is leaking

The death overs have the best catching efficiency at 90%. Teams have taken 72 of 80 chances. That may sound counterintuitive, but many death-over chances are boundary catches, with fielders stationed for the slog.

The powerplay is the weakest phase: 98 catches from 127 chances, an efficiency of 77.17%.

That is the phase where a drop hurts most. Top-order batters are freshest, fields are up, and one missed edge or miscued pull can turn into a 60-run opening stand. It also damages the new-ball bowler, whose best chance to influence the game may come in those first two overs.

This is why the conversation around dropped catches has moved beyond the old cliché. In IPL 2026, the first six overs are not just about wickets. They are about whether fielders can keep pace with the aggression their bowlers are trying to force.

A powerplay drop changes the innings differently from a death-over drop. At death, a reprieved batter may have only a few balls left. In the powerplay, he may have 14 overs to punish the mistake.

That is why dropped catches this season feel expensive. The actual error lasts one second. The consequence can last the whole innings.

Final read

IPL 2026’s catching crisis is not a story of professional cricketers forgetting the basics. It is a story of margins becoming harsher.

KKR, RR, RCB and LSG are protecting their bowlers. GT and SRH are creating enough chances but leaking too many. PBKS and DC are losing control through missed opportunities.

In a normal tournament, a drop is a mistake. In this IPL, it has become a currency. The teams spending it carelessly are discovering that the bill arrives quickly, usually on the scoreboard, often in the final over, and sometimes in the points table.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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