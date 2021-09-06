Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Shastri found Covid positive in RT-PCR test, to isolate for 10 days: Report
cricket

Shastri found Covid positive in RT-PCR test, to isolate for 10 days: Report

Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) on Sunday and on Monday, his RT-PCR test report confirmed the infection.
PTI | , London
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:23 PM IST
India's head coach Ravi Shastri  (AP)

India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for Covid-19 in the confirmatory RT-PCR test as well and will remain in isolation for at least the next 10 days, ruling him out of the team's fifth and final Test against England in Manchester this week.

The 59-year-old Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) on Sunday and on Monday, his RT-PCR test report confirmed the infection. The fifth and final Test is scheduled to start on September 10.

"After testing positive in two lateral flow test, Shastri has also returned a positive result in RT-PCR test. He has mild symptoms like sore throat. He will undergo 10 days of isolation," a BCCI source informed PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Three support staff members were also isolated after being deemed his close contacts. They are bowling coach Bharath Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel.

The playing members had tested negative in two lateral flow tests conducted on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated.

Shastri is likely to have got the symptoms after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed. Arun, Patel and Sridhar attended that function in person.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
