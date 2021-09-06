‘Is Ajinkya Rahane’s form a concern?’: Here’s what India batting coach Vikram Rathour has to say

Ajinkya Rahane has been struggling to score runs in the ongoing Test series against England. Though he got a fighting fifty at Lord’s in the second Test but after that knock, he the India vice-captain is drawing flak for his lack of runs. So far, Rahane has batted in seven innings and have managed to score 109 runs at an average of 15.57. On Sunday, he was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the second innings of the Oval Test. Earlier in the first innings, he scored just 4 of 31 deliveries.

While the dip in Rahane’s form has become one of the talking points of this series, India batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that the stage has not come yet where the team management starts worrying about the form of team’s vice-captain.

During the post-match virtual presser, Rathour was asked if Rahane’s form a concern. In reply, he said, “Not at this point.”

“As I said earlier also, when you are playing cricket for a long time, you will have phases where you will not get runs. That is the time when we need to support the player as a team. As we saw with Pujara also, he has played a couple of important innings for us. We are hoping Ajinkya will get back into form and still play a major role in the Indian team's batting. I do not think we have arrived at that point where Rahane's form should become a concern,” Rathour further said.

“When you are playing such an important series like this one, playing in the conditions which are tough for batting and we are playing against such a disciplined bowling attack, which has been bowling so well, so as a batting unit, the technique is the last thing you should be thinking about. I do not think we are looking at technique right now, there is time to look for it, I do not think mid-series or mid-game is the time for that,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Shardul Thakur (60 off 72) struck his second fifty of the match and shared a hundred run stand with Rishabh Pant (50 off 106) to put India in a strong position. The visitors posted a mammoth total of 446 in the second innings, setting a 368-run target for England.

ALSO READ | 'Rohit Sharma makes an 85mph delivery look like it was bowled at 3mph': Michael Vaughan

In reply, Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns provided the hosts a solid start. At stumps, England's score read 77/0, still needing 291 runs for the win with all ten wickets in hand. For the hosts, Burns (31*) and Hameed (43*) are at the crease.

(With ANI Inputs)