Sheldon Cottrell, eight others added to UAE ILT20 roster

The UAE International League T20 (ILT20) on Thursday announced the latest additions in the roster, who will be taking part in the inaugural edition of the tournament. An official statement was released in this regard, which listed the name of nine cricketers who are the latest addition in the league. The big name among the nine is Sheldon Cottrell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other eight are Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bas de Leede, Chris Benjamin, and Bilal Khan.

The league had recently announced some of the biggest names as its marquee players. Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Ollie Pope, Fazalhaq Farooqi have been listed under it.

Speaking on the latest list of players to join the League, Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket’s General Secretary said: “Our team continues to be impressed with the quality of talent that has committed to participating in the ILT20.” “We are very pleased to see the list of Marquee players grow in stature which is evident through our latest reveal, and we are encouraged to see exciting, emerging talent join such experienced names from world cricket.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The T20 league will make its debut in January next year, which has received multi-year ICC approval. It will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE -Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The Mumbai Indians management own a franchise in the ILT20, which is christened MI Emirates. The other franchise owners include Kolkata Knight Riders and Adani Sportsline, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail