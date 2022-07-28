Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian captain to reach incredible feat in West Indies; joins Kohli, Dhoni in unique record

Team India clinched a clean sweep victory over the West Indies in the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, defeating the hosts in the final match by 119 runs in Port of Spain. In a rain-hit game, India bowled the Windies out on merely 137 after putting 226/3 on the board; the target for West Indies was 257 (Duckworth/Lewis Method). Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shined with the ball, taking four wickets while both, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur picked two each.

This was Shikhar Dhawan's second ODI series as captain; he had led the team in both white-ball formats last year in Sri Lanka, steering India to 2-1 series win in ODIs. As Dhawan took the team to a clean-sweep win in the Caribbean, he joined an elite list of Indian captains who won all the games of an away bilateral series.

The left-handed batter is India's only fourth captain to secure a clean sweep in away ODIs, and the first to achieve the feat in West Indies. Here is the list of all Indian captains to have reached this milestone:

Virat Kohli - 5-0 against Zimbabwe, 2013

Ajinkya Rahane - 3-0 against Zimbabwe, 2015

MS Dhoni - 3-0 against Zimbabwe, 2016

Virat Kohli - 5-0 against Sri Lanka, 2017

Shikhar Dhawan - 3-0 against West Indies, 2022

Additionally, this is the third time when a team has registered twin-clean sweep series victories over a country in a calendar year. India had earlier beaten Windies by a similar scoreline in February at home, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Zimbabwe were the first team to achieve this feat in 2001, against Bangladesh. Incidentally, it was Bangladesh who then reached the feat five years later against Kenya.

Team India will return to action on July 29 for the first of five T20Is against the Windies. Dhawan is not a part of the Indian setup for the shortest format, and first-team skipper Rohit Sharma will return to the leadership role for the series.

