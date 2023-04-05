‘Being in and out of Indian team must have…’: Irfan Pathan's epic 'he has to prove himself' remark for PBKS star

Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will hope to extend their unbeaten run when they meet former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match No.8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. Dhawan's Punjab Kings hammered a depleted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side in their IPL 2023 opener at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. Leading from the front, Dhawan played a captain's knock against Kolkata in PBKS' campaign opener and the senior batter also earned plaudits from former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme.(PTI)

Speaking ahead of Punjab's upcoming match against the 2008 winners, former India all-rounder Pathan acknowledged Dhawan as one of the consistent performers in the world's richest T20 league - the IPL. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder feels Dhawan will have to prove his worth as the leader of the Punjab franchise at the IPL 2023.

ALSO READ: 'We've seen Sachin, Gavaskar and Kohli. But Dhoni...': Pakistan great after '41-year-old youngster' goes 6, 6 in IPL

"Shikhar Dhawan is a senior player in TATA IPL and has been very consistent with the bat too. He's a very powerful player who possesses a very strong mind. He has to prove himself as a captain this year and for that his batting is essential. Being in and out of the Indian team must have bothered him and that's why he would like to prove that he is still the real Gabbar of Indian cricket," Pathan told Star Sports ahead of Punjab's match against Rajasthan.

One of the finest opening batters in white-ball formats, Dhawan was dropped from India's squad for the One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka. Dhawan was earlier promoted to the leadership role of the Indian national team in 2021. The 37-year-old averaged only 34.40 and batted at a strike rate of 74.21 last year.

Optimistic about playing in the 2023 World Cup, Dhawan is hoping to cap off a fruitful IPL which can further strengthen his selection case. Senior batter Dhawan has accumulated 576 runs against Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich league. Dhawan can become the fifth player to complete 600 runs against RR in the IPL on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON