'Shikhar has been terrific but...': Ajit Agarkar lifts lid on Dhawan's potential comeback after Asia Cup announcement

Announcing the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka on Monday, India chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed the return of superstar KL Rahul but with a twist. Agarkar, who addressed the media with skipper Rohit Sharma to reveal India's 15-man squad for the continental tournament, said that former vice-captain Rahul is returning to the side as a wicketkeeper-batter. Agarkar opened up about the future of opener Dhawan during the press conference(PTI-AP)

Versatile Rahul is still carrying a niggle although the star batter has been named in India's squad for the continental tournament. Former Indian cricketer Agarkar also clarified that wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been added to the squad as a backup opener. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will travel to Sri Lanka as India's back-up player. During the media interaction, Agarkar also opened up about the future of veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan.

‘Shikhar has been terrific player for India’

"Rohit is not a bad player, Shubman has had a phenomenal year. Ishan Kishan (is another one). Shikhar has been a terrific player for India. At the moment three guys are doing well and you can fit only 15. Unfortunately, someone has to fit. At the moment these are our preferred openers," Agarkar said.

Senior batter Dhawan was the captain of the second-string Indian side for their parallel international tours in 2022. However, Dhawan's string of poor knocks paved the way for youngsters Shubman and Kishan to strengthen their selection cases for the One Day International (ODI) squad in the World Cup year. The 37-year-old last played for Team India against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in 2022.

'Small setback for KL but…'

Talking more about India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup, a fit-again Shreyas Iyer has joined Rahul and Kishan on the Indian side. Agarakar hinted that star batter Rahul is a doubtful starter for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup on September 2. "Rahul plays in the team as a wicketkeeper-batter. Hopefully, he will be available from the first game itself. Both Rahul and Iyer had long-term injuries and they have done really well to get fit. It is a small setback for KL but we are hopeful that will be okay. He is a very important player needless to say," Agarkar said.

