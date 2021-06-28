Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team reaches Sri Lanka ahead of limited-overs series
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team reaches Sri Lanka ahead of limited-overs series

India will take on Sri Lanka in three ODIs and T20Is, with a relatively inexperienced team which is being led by Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the Sri Lanka tour. (Getty Images)

The Indian white-ball team led by Shikhar Dhawan arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday evening. India will take on Sri Lanka in three ODIs and T20Is, with a relatively inexperienced team which is being led by Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid. India regular captain Virat Kohli, along with several first-team members are currently in England for the upcoming five-match Test series.

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be Dhawan's deputy on the Sri Lanka tour. Dhawan, at a virtual media interaction on Sunday, had said that the team is a mixture of youth and experienced.

Also read: ‘Surface was offering to bowlers’: Kane Williamson explains how India had a ‘fair shot’ at winning the

Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal are some of the senior members in the Indian squad, while youngsters Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson are among the youngsters included in the squad.

Meanwhile, according to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, as cited by news agency PTI, the members of the Indian team will be required to stay in quarantine from June 29th to July 1st.

The players and staff will then participate in phased-out training between July 2 and July 4, after which the full-team training will commence from July 5th.

