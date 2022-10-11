Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India matches Australia’s world record with 7-wicket win over South Africa in 3rd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India crushed South Africa in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the recently concluded bilateral series on Tuesday. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sunder ran riot as the Proteas folded for a paltry total of 99 in the series decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Shubman Gill's 49 off 57 balls and Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten knock of 28 (23) sealed India's 2-1 series win over the Proteas at home.

Star spinner Kuldeep was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics. With the series win over South Africa, Team India has also managed to equal Australia's massive feat in international cricket. Team India's seven-wicket win over South Africa was their 38th win in the 2022 season. Former world champions Australia had set a world record by registering 38 wins back in 2003. The Men In Blue have matched Australia’s tally of 38 wins by securing the three-match series against South Africa on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Ricky Ponting, Australia won 30 ODIs and eight Tests in 2003. Team India has also improved their previous best of 37 wins in 2017. The Asian giants kickstarted the 2022 season by recording five back-to-back defats to South Africa (two Tests and three ODIs) under the leadership of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Following a forgetful away tour to Proteas, Team India secured series wins over West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, England and South Africa. Gearing up for the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma's Team India won a record 23 matches ahead of the showpiece event. Under the leadership of skipper Rohit, Team India will hope to extend their record at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Rohit-led Team India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup opener on October 23.

