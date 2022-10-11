'I Googled you...': Aakash Chopra comes up with savage response after troll calls him 'failed cricketer'

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra was known for his classical batting style during his international career. The former Indian opener is also fondly remembered for his crucial partnerships with legendary opener Virender Sehwag. In his bitter-sweet international career, opener Chopra was often tasked to remove the shine of the new ball to help premier batters make early inroads.

Chopra's 'low risk and high percentage' style of playing the game paved the way for the Delhi batter to feature in 10 Test matches. After announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2015, Chopra became one of the famous voices in Indian cricket. The noted commentator and cricket pundit never shies away from interacting with the fans and followers of the game on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Who will replace Bumrah in India's squad? Dale Steyn gives an unexpected answer

On Tuesday, the former Indian cricketer and full-time cricket pundit was called out by a troll. “Please explain your career too. What is this? How can you talk about cricket? When you are a failed cricketer,” the troll said in a tweet. Taking cognisance of the distasteful remark, the former Indian skipper was quick to school the troll on the microblogging site.

“I googled you…found no career in cricket or otherwise. Going by your logic, how can you talk about me?? When you a ________ person in life? On a serious note : get a life, my friend Love you,” Chopra tweeted. Chopra's cheeky remark became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game.

I googled you…found no career in cricket or otherwise. Going by your logic, how can you talk about me?? When you a ________ person in life?



On a serious note : get a life, my friend 😇🫶🤗 Love you 😍 https://t.co/m8HsQCmmhM — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 11, 2022

Chopra scored 437 runs in 10 Test matches for the Asian giants. The former Indian opener made his international debut against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in 2003. The ex-India batter recorded his last international appearance against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in 2004. Chopra also plied his trade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON