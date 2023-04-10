Dhawan makes big statement despite loss, GT spinner on top as RR lead IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Orange and Purple Cap

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Match 14 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Chasing a target of 144 runs, SRH reached 145/2 in 17.1 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 74 runs off 48 balls by Rahul Tripathi. Meanwhile, captain Aiden Markram also slammed an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 21 balls.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initially, PBKS reached 143/9 in 20 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan clobbering an unbeaten knock of 99 runs off 66 balls. Meanwhile, Mayank Markande was in hot form for SRH, taking four wickets. Marco Jansen and Umran Malik bagged two dismissals each.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi help SRH bag first win of season

IPL 2023 Points Table after Match 14

IPL 2023 Points Table

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the table with four points from three games, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders in second place with the same number of points, but lower net run rate. Having won their fixture on Sunday, LSG are in third place, followed by Gujarat Titans in fourth. Chennai Super Kings are fifth, with Punjab Kings in sixth position.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

From third to sixth, all teams have the same amount of points, with net run rate being the only difference. Royal Challengers Bangalore are seventh in the standings with two points from two games, followed by SRH in eighth position with the same number of points, but a lower net run rate. Winless Mumbai Indians are ninth, with Delhi Capitals bottom of the standings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after Match 14

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race

Dhawan is on top of the Orange Cap with his 99-run knock in Match 14. The PBKS captain has bagged 225 runs in three matches, with CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad in second place with 189 in three fixtures. DC's David Warner is third with 158 from three games, followed by RR's Jos Buttler in fourth position with 152 runs in three fixtures. LSG opener Kyle Mayers is fifth with 139 from three outings.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after Match 14

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after Match 14

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

GT spinner Rashid Khan leads the Purple Cap race with eight wickets in three matches, followed by RR's Yuzvendra Chahal in second, with eight dismissals in three fixtures. LSG's Mark Wood is third with eight wickets in two fixtures, followed by Ravi Bishnoi in fourth with six dismissals. GT's Alzarri Joseph is fifth with six in three fixtures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON