Home / Cricket / India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan misses hundred but ensures perfect launch-pad for India middle-order
cricket

India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan misses hundred but ensures perfect launch-pad for India middle-order

Shikhar Dhawan tried to pull a short of a length delivery from Stokes in the 39th over, but he hit it straight to England captain Eoin Morgan at midwicket.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:46 PM IST
India's Shikhar Dhawan scored a century.(AP)

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a hundred in Pune in the first ODI against England on Tuesday as he was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 98. Dhawan reached 95 runs in the 33rd over, but Shreyas Iyer's dismissal slowed things down in the middle, and the left-hander could only get three more runs in the next few overs.

Dhawan tried to pull a short of a length delivery from Stokes in the 39th over, but he hit it straight to England captain Eoin Morgan at midwicket. Dhawan had to walk back to the hut for 98, but he set up a perfect platform for India's lower-middle-order to fire quick runs in the last 10 overs.

Dhawan struck 11 fours and 2 sixes in his innings. It has been eight innings now since Dhawan has not scored an ODI ton. His last ton was against Australia in the World Cup in June 2019.

India vs England 1st ODI - LIVE!

The left-hander missed the final four T20I games against England after scoring 4 runs in the first T20I. India tried several opening combinations throughout the series - KL Rahul-Dhawan, Rahul-Ishan Kishan, Rahul-Rohit Sharma, Rohit-Virat Kohli.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar to create world record

Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI: Sam Billings sprains collar bone joint

Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI: Vaughan criticizes visitors for slow over-rate in 1st hour

Sharjeel dismisses concerns over his fitness level ahead of SA tour

But captain Kohli made it clear at the virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI on Monday that Rohit and Dhawan are fixed opening batsmen for India in the 50-overs format, and there are no doubts or concerns regarding the same.

(More details awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP