India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan misses hundred but ensures perfect launch-pad for India middle-order

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a hundred in Pune in the first ODI against England on Tuesday as he was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 98. Dhawan reached 95 runs in the 33rd over, but Shreyas Iyer's dismissal slowed things down in the middle, and the left-hander could only get three more runs in the next few overs.

Dhawan tried to pull a short of a length delivery from Stokes in the 39th over, but he hit it straight to England captain Eoin Morgan at midwicket. Dhawan had to walk back to the hut for 98, but he set up a perfect platform for India's lower-middle-order to fire quick runs in the last 10 overs.

Dhawan struck 11 fours and 2 sixes in his innings. It has been eight innings now since Dhawan has not scored an ODI ton. His last ton was against Australia in the World Cup in June 2019.

India vs England 1st ODI - LIVE!

The left-hander missed the final four T20I games against England after scoring 4 runs in the first T20I. India tried several opening combinations throughout the series - KL Rahul-Dhawan, Rahul-Ishan Kishan, Rahul-Rohit Sharma, Rohit-Virat Kohli.

But captain Kohli made it clear at the virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI on Monday that Rohit and Dhawan are fixed opening batsmen for India in the 50-overs format, and there are no doubts or concerns regarding the same.

(More details awaited)

