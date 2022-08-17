Shikhar Dhawan opens up on being replaced by KL Rahul as India captain for Zimbabwe ODIs

India have had seven different captains in various formats since the start of this year and the seventh captain on the list, Shikhar Dhawan, would have had his second series as India's ODI skipper if BCCI hadn't decided to draft a fit-agin KL Rahul to the squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Rahul was a last moment addition in the Indian squad and will also be performing captaincy duties, a role which was initially handed to Shikhar Dhawan.

Rahul's inclusion in the India squad for the Zimababwe series came in as a surprise as the selectors didn't mention of a possibility of the India vice-captain's addition being subject to fitness test while annoucing the ssquad in the first place.

KL Rahul, however will look to make a strong comeback in the three-match series against Zimbabwe, which starts from August 18. The premier batter has been out of action for a significant period following a hamstring injury and the series provides him with a perfect platform to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played later this month.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is likely open the innings with Rahul, will instead be his deputy now

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan's surprising reaction to reporter's 'accent' ahead of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI is unmissable

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Dhawan in the pre-match post conference said: "It is a very good news that KL is back and will be leading the side as well. He is one of the main players of this Indian team. It will be a good outing for him before the Asia Cup gets underway. I am sure he will gain a lot from this tour."

The vice-captain also looks forward to assist the youngsters who seek out for him. "I quite enjoy sharing my experience with the youngsters in the team. I first came here in 2014 (actually 2013), when Duncan Fletcher was the Indian coach. If they (youngsters) reach out to me for any suggestions, I am (always) there to answer them," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON