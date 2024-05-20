Shikhar Dhawan passes honest verdict on Samson and Chahal's selections in Indian World Cup squad: ‘Players like Dube…’

Rallying behind Indian skipper Rohit Sharma amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan believes the Men In Blue will come out with flying colours at the ICC T20 World Cup. India announced its squad for the ICC World T20 during the league stage of the IPL 2024. With KL Rahul shown the exit door, the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee picked wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant in the 15-member squad of the 2007 champions. Dhawan shared his views about the inclusion of the RR duo in the 15-member World Cup squad(AFP-PTI)

Power-hitters Pant, Shivam Dube, and Samson were selected for the T20 World Cup, which will start on June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was named Rohit's deputy for the upcoming ICC event. Despite missing the bus for India's T20I series against South Africa, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was added to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

In an interview, senior batter Dhawan discussed India's title bid and said that Rohit's experience will 'come in handy' for the Virat Kohli-starrer side at the ICC event. Rohit guided India to the final of the 50-over World Cup last year. Lauding ‘chasemaster’ Kohli and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Punjab Kings skipper Dhawan also welcomed the returns of Chahal, Samson and Dube in the 15-member squad.

"It’s great to see players like Shivam Dube, Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal), and Sanju (Samson) getting their deserved spots in the ICC tournament and we got a very balanced side and we got to play really good cricket. Good luck team India and we are all rooting for you guys," Dhawan told The Times of India.

With Samson as captain, former champions Rajasthan Royals have made it to the playoffs of the IPL 2024. Samson also enjoyed a run-fest in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. The RR skipper has smashed 504 runs in 14 games for the 2008 champions. His teammate Chahal, became the first bowler to complete 200 wickets in the IPL. CSK's Dube was preferred over Rinku Singh after an impressive season in the IPL 2024. Dube smashed 396 runs in 14 games, although CSK failed to enter the playoffs this season.