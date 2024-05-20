HT Poll result: Do you think MS Dhoni has played his last IPL match for CSK?

Will MS Dhoni come back roaring next season? The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has returned home after the defending champions were dumped out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024 by Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday. Faf du Plessis' RCB outclassed CSK in the final-over thriller to punch their IPL 2024 playoff tickets. RCB sparked a stunning turnaround by registering six consecutive wins to enter the last four of the IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Can Thala come back roaring next IPL? MS Dhoni is keeping his cards very close to his chest (PTI-AFP)

A day after CSK's heartbreaking loss to RCB, Dhoni touched down Ranchi on Sunday. Dhoni's video of arriving at the Ranchi airport became the talk of the town on social media. The former India skipper also enjoyed a bike ride in Ranchi after CSK bowed out of the IPL 2024. Has Dhoni called time on his illustrious career in the IPL? According to an HT Poll about Dhoni's future, fans are convinced that the former India skipper has recorded his final appearance in the cash-rich league.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli tipped to break all-time IPL record in playoffs 2024 by Matthew Hayden: ‘He is so committed’

Michael Hussey, the Chennai Super Kings' batting coach, said that Dhoni kept his cards very close to his chest when the Australian was asked about the Ranchi stalwart's IPL future. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have won all of their five IPL titles. Dhoni stunned the cricket fraternity by stepping down as the Chennai Super Kings captain on the eve of the IPL 2024 opener against RCB. Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for the 2024 season.

According to the HT Poll, fans are convinced that Dhoni has played his final IPL match(HT-PTI)

In his final knock of the IPL 2024 season, Dhoni smashed a monstrous six off Yash Dayal in the final over. Needed 17 off the 20th over, Dhoni fired a massive six but the ex-CSK skipper was dismissed by the RCB pacer on the next ball. Dhoni smashed 25 off 13 balls as CSK lost the virtual playoff qualifier by 27 runs. The former CSK skipper amassed 104 runs in 16 games for the five-time winners. Dhoni batted at a strike rate of 182.45 in the IPL 2024.