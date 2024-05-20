Virat Kohli tipped to break all-time IPL record in playoffs 2024 by Matthew Hayden: 'He is so committed'

Virat Kohli has served a timely reminder to his critics about his T20 exploits in the ICC World Cup year. Leading the batting charge of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024, Kohli has emerged as a leading candidate to win the prestigious Orange Cap. Bringing his A-game to the IPL 2024 as an opener, Kohli has smashed over 700 runs in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. He is the first and only batter to cross the 700-run mark this season in the IPL. RCB icon Kohli has 708 runs in 14 games this season(ANI-AFP)

Kohli-starrer RCB side recorded six consecutive wins to enter the playoff stage of the IPL 2024. RCB played each of the six games under must-win conditions this season. RCB banked on their second-longest winning streak to enter the last four of the IPL 2024. Kohli played an instrumental role in helping Faf du Plessis beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the virtual qualifier for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Mighty impressed with Kohli's recent performances in the IPL 2024, legendary Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden feels the RCB icon can break his record in the playoffs this season. Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single season. The 35-year-old achieved the massive feat when the former RCB skipper smashed 973 runs in 16 games at the IPL 2016.

'Kohli could go well past his IPL 2016 performance'

"He could go well past his IPL 2016 performance in the kind of form that he's in. So more than anything, I just think it's the energy and the love of the game, the passion, the commitment for it all—all of those describing words that you can glorify this great man with, whether it be on the field or with bat in hand. He just loves it; it's crazy," Hayden told Star Sports.

‘Kohli was telling CSK fans to be quiet’

Kohli played a quick-fire knock of 47 off 29 balls while RCB skipper Du Plessis smashed 54 off 39 balls as RCB posted 218-5 in 20 overs. Kohli has 708 runs in 14 games this season. "The thing is, he's (Kohli) so committed. And he gives it to the crowd as well. There were a couple of moments where he was telling CSK fans to be quiet," Hayden added. Kohli-starrer RCB will meet Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.