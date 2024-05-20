'Apart from Rohit Sharma, I feel…': Shikhar Dhawan endorses 2 IPL stars to mastermind India's T20 World Cup title win

Shikhar Dhawan believes captain Rohit Sharma should be assisted by the form of two Indian Premier League superstars if India want to end its long-standing trophy drought in the ICC events. With skipper Rohit at the helm, Virat kohli-starrer Team India recorded a perfect ten at the 50-over World Cup last year. However, the Rahul Dravid-coached Indian side suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Australia in the World Cup 2023 final. Rohit's experience will come in handy, feels Dhawan(AFP-AP)

Succeeded by all-rounder Hardik Pandya from the Mumbai Indians captaincy post, veteran opener Rohit will lead the Kohli-starrer Team India at the T20 World Cup days after the end of the Indian Premier League season 2024. With Hardik as Rohit's deputy, senior Indian opener Dhawan feels India have named a balanced squad for the grandtest stage - the ICC World Cup.

Rohit's experience will come in handy: Dhawan

Speaking to the Times of India before the IPL 2024 playoffs, Dhawan opined that India would come out with flying colours under Rohit's leadership in the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and former champions West Indies. "Of course, there is lots of pressure playing for India in World Cups and Rohit is an experienced guy. I am sure his experience will come in handy, he knows how to soak the pressure and definitely, India will come out with flying colours," Dhawan said.

What Dhawan said about Kohli and Bumrah

Expecting Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to spearhead India's title bid, Dhawan branded the Mumbai Indians pacer as world-class after saluting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener for his batting brilliance. Pacer Bumrah remained a strong contender for the Purple Cap in the league stage of the IPL 2024. The Mumbai Indians pacer picked up 20 wickets in 13 matches for the five-time champions. Former RCB skipper Kohli is the leading run-getter in the IPL 2024. The Orange Cap holder has smashed 708 runs in 14 games this season.

‘His mere presence demoralises the opposition’

Dhawan asserted that Kohli's ‘mere presence’ is enough to demoralise the opposition. "Apart from Rohit, I feel Virat (Kohli) and Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) will be crucial for Team India’s success in the T20 World Cup. Virat is the chase master and his mere presence in the field demoralises the opposition. Jasprit is the world’s best bowler at the moment in all 3 formats and if India are to win the World Cup, he will play a vital role in it," Shikhar added.