Shikhar Dhawan quashes ‘false statements’ about personal life after second marriage: ‘Never carried baggage from past’

Former India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, who recently got married for the second time, has slammed the circulation of “false statements” about his personal life, urging people to spread “love and positivity.” Ever since Dhawan tied the knot with Sophie Shine, some X (formerly Twitter) accounts claimed that Dhawan said his ex-wife, Aesha, told him no one would marry him after she left. The post further suggested that Dhawan gave a befitting reply by remarrying. Shikhar Dhawan quashed “false statements” about his personal life (Shikhar Dhawan - X)

However, Dhawan has now denied making any such statement, saying he carries “no baggage from his personal life,” and asking people to stop believing fabricated statements.

"I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past," wrote Dhawan on his social media accounts.