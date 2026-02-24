Shikhar Dhawan quashes ‘false statements’ about personal life after second marriage: ‘Never carried baggage from past’
Former India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan quashed “false statements” about his personal life. Here's what he said.
Former India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, who recently got married for the second time, has slammed the circulation of “false statements” about his personal life, urging people to spread “love and positivity.” Ever since Dhawan tied the knot with Sophie Shine, some X (formerly Twitter) accounts claimed that Dhawan said his ex-wife, Aesha, told him no one would marry him after she left. The post further suggested that Dhawan gave a befitting reply by remarrying.
However, Dhawan has now denied making any such statement, saying he carries “no baggage from his personal life,” and asking people to stop believing fabricated statements.
"I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past," wrote Dhawan on his social media accounts.
“This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well-wishers and the media. I strongly urge people not to trade on my name with clickbait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let’s spread love and positivity. Thank you,” he added.
Dhawan's marriage to Sophie Shine
Dhawan got married to Shine in a private ceremony on Saturday, February 21. The couple had been dating for more than a year, and the former Indian player went public with the relationship last May. The duo announced their engagement in January.
The duo were first spotted together during a Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. According to LinkedIn, Sophie is an Irish product consultant, currently working as Second Vice President – Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, a US-based financial services firm.
She holds a qualification in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and completed her earlier education at Castleroy College in Ireland.
Speaking of Dhawan, he bid adieu to international cricket in August 2024. He played for the national team in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is. He was instrumental in the MS Dhoni-led team's Champions Trophy-winning run in 2013, taking home the Player of the Tournament award. He also won the Golden Bat Award for finishing as the highest run scorer of the tournament.