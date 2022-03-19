'For those who know him, he’s the same Rohit': Dhawan reserves huge praise for IND captain, pinpoints 'his best quality'

India on Monday thrashed Sri Lanka by 238 runs inside three days in Bangalore's pink-ball Test to wrap up a 2-0 whitewash of the Islanders. The victory also marked a winning start to Rohit Sharma's Test leadership. He was appointed the new all-format captain of the Indian team after Virat Kohli's exit from the leadership bunch. (ALSO READ | 'There's no de Villiers. When he was there, he'd handle the situation': Aakash picks Kohli's batting spot for IPL 2022)

Rohit's career has witnessed massive success with his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). He has led the team to record five IPL trophies and the mercurial batter will be looking to replicate the feat with the Indian team as well. A cool customer who is known for giving freedom to his players, Rohit the captain has also earned praise from his batting partner and friend Shikhar Dhawan, who pinpointed the qualities of the current Indian skipper.

“He is a gem of a person. He is chilled, relaxed, smart, and very approachable. That last bit (approachable) is his best quality. He reads the game very well. And he may be the captain now, but for those who know him, he’s the same Rohit. He is a very helpful soul. And another good quality in him, even if he has something hard to tell you, he will tell you in a manner that it won’t feel that way once he has," Dhawan told the Times of India.

Rohit, who led India to win in the T20 home series against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka with identical 3-0 margins, will be seen leading Mumbai Indians in the impending IPL season. Dhawan, on the other hand, will join Punjab Kings after being bought by the franchise for a hefty sum of ₹8.25 crore in the recent mega auction.

"Yes. I am happy to be part of Punjab Kings. I am a Punjabi boy, so of course, the connection is already strong. Like Delhi, Punjab is also home. From childhood, I have been fond of Punjabi songs. Being from a Punjabi family, I also speak the language.

"I believe the connection with the fans is already there. At the same time, it’s a good opportunity for both me and the team to make a strong statement in the IPL. We have a balanced team. We are going to have a great season," said Dhawan on his new innings in the IPL.

The left-handed opener has been away from the Indian set-up for a while and a stellar IPL performance can perhaps open the doors for him. Dhawan was last seen in India colours in the home ODI series against West Indies. The senior opener was among the four players to test positive for Covid-19 but made a return to the team in the last match of the ODI rubber.