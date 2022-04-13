Shikhar Dhawan overtakes Suresh Raina to set massive IPL record against Mumbai Indians

Shikhar Dhawan has gone past Suresh Raina to become the all-time highest run scorer against Mumbai Indians. Dhawan started the innings on Wednesday needing 24 runs to overtake Raina and he ended up smashing 70 off 50 balls. Dhawan has now scored 871 runs in 27 innings against Mumbai Indians while Raina had 824 runs in 34 innings.

AB de Villiers is the third highest run scorer against the five-time champions, having scored 785 runs in 24 innings.

The 36-year-old Punjab Kings opener, however, fell 19 runs short of becoming the second batter after Virat Kohli to reach 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Dhawan's tally currently stands at 5891 runs in 196 innings. Kohli is the highest run scorer in the IPL with 6390 runs to his name in 204 innings.

Dhawan has however put some distance between himself and Kohli in terms of number of half centuries in the IPL. This was Dhawan's 45th fifty while Kohli has scored 42. Dhawan is second in this list as well, behind only to Delhi Capitals' David Warner who has scored 50 half centuries.

Wednesday's innings ended a drought of sorts for Dhawan as this was his first half century in 13 innings. He played second fiddle in a 97-run opening stand with captain Mayank Agarwal, which came in just 57 balls. Dhawan shifted gears after Agarwal's dismissal and his innings, coupled by a blitz from Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan towards the end of the innings, propelled PBKS to a score of 198/5.

Jitesh ended the PBKS innings unbeaten on 30 off just 15 balls while Shahrukh smacked 15 runs in just six balls. The pair put up an extraordinary partnership of 46 runs that came in just 16 balls for the fifth wicket.