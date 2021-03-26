He's not Krishna, he's 'karishma': Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar bowled over by India pacer Prasidh Krishna

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar never go out of words in heaping praise on talented youngsters. This time, he came up with a video where he hailed Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna who made a fantastic debut against England in the first ODI on Tuesday and helped India win the face-off by 66 runs.

Prasidh returned with the figures of 4/54 – the best-ever bowling figures on debut in ODIs for India. But the road to success wasn’t easy at all. Krishna was very expensive at the beginning. England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy took him to the cleaners as the Indian quick leaked 37 runs in the first three overs. But he didn’t lose confidence in himself. Prasidh came back strong and broke the 135-run opening partnership and triggered England’s batting collapse.

Also Read | Laxman makes a big statement about Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan

Prasidh’s exceptional comeback impressed Akhtar. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer said that the Indian quick delivered a ‘miraculous’ spell.

“He’s not Krishna, he’s ‘Karishma’ (miracle). The way he came back after getting beaten by the England openers and scalped four wickets is miraculous.”

“I’m very happy to see that Prasidh Krishna has made a very impactful comeback in the first ODI against England. As a fast bowler, you need to show your attitude, your guts, your talent and skill to bounce back once you are down after leaking too many runs. But the way he scalped 4 wickets, very well done and keep it up,” Shoaib said on his YouTube Channel.

“Whenever you get hit, just remember one thing – don’t drop your pace. Just keep an eye on the wickets and aim the ball there. You have to do only this if you don’t get what to do. Keep your pace up, never let it go down. End the game by keeping the pace on the higher side,” he added.