Shoaib Akhtar disassociates himself from his biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’, threatens 'severe legal action' against makers

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar informed his fans about the failure of his dream project, via a tweet on Saturday. The legendary pacer revealed that a biopic titled "Rawalpindi Express" was being made on his life but now he has severed ties with the team involved for the same.

The 47-year-old reasoned that although he really wanted to do it but contractual violations by the film crew and certain disagreements, led him to terminate the agreement. Akhtar further announced that he would take the legal route if the makers continue to do the film and use his name or life story events in any way.

ALSO READ: ‘Mumbai cha raja, baja raha hai baja’: Ex-India opener's epic take on Rohit Sharma's match-winning knock in 2nd NZ ODI

Hailing from Rawalpindi city in Pakistan's Punjab province, Akhtar is also known as Rawalpindi Express, a title bestowed upon him by the cricket fraternity and fans for being one of the fastest bowlers in cricket during his career. The retired cricketer still holds the world record of having bowled the fastest delivery in an international cricket match. He bowled a 161.3 Kmph(100.2 miles per hour) delivery to England opener Nick Knight in an ODI during the 2003 Cricket World Cup at Cape Town in South Africa. It was the last ball of his maiden over, after having rattled the England batter with speeds of 153.3 kmph, 158.4kmph, 158.5kmph, 157.4kmph and 159.5kmph in his first five balls.

Akhtar retired from international cricket after playing his last match for Pakistan during the group stages against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2011. In his Test career, he scalped 178 wickets in 46 matches which included 12 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls. He featured in 163 ODIs, and picked 247 wickets with 6/16 as his best bowling figure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON