'6 marwake zaleel kiya, aur rote hui...': Akhtar launches tirade against Afghanistan after Pakistan enter Asia Cup final

Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has castigated the Afghanistan team after Naseem Shah's last-over sixes sealed a thrilling win for the Babar Azam-led side in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Tailender Shah smoked back-to-back sixes which paved the way for Pakistan to enter the summit clash of the Asia Cup. The memorable win of the Pakistan team also confirmed India's premature exit from the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan's Asif Ali and Afghanistan pacer Fareed Malik were involved in an ugly confrontation during the low-scoring thriller between the two teams at the famous Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Tempers flared in the 19th over of Pakistan's innings when Ahmed got the better of Asif with a bouncer. Condemning the on-field antics of the Afghanistan players after the match, Akhtar launched a tirade against Mohammad Nabi & Co. by sharing an explosive video on YouTube.

“We as a nation always love and support Afghanistan during their tough times, what was that behaviour after dismissing Asif Ali, who pushed him around and even abused him? You play cricket, show your passion but such arrogance should not be shown isilye allah ne aapko saza di, isilye ne aalah ne ek pathan ko duusre pathan se chakka marwake zaleel kiya, aur rote hui gayi Afghanistan team (and this is the reason why the almighty punished you, and this is the reason why the almighty made a Pathan (Naseem Shah) hit a six against you, and you were humiliated and Afghanistan team went out crying),” Akhtar said.

Needing 130 to win the match and enter the summit clash of the Asia Cup, Babar-led Pakistan were reduced to 118-9 in the 19th over. Shah fired two sixes in the final over to take Pakistan to the final of the Asia Cup. Though Akhtar lauded the Afghanistan team for their fighting spirit, the former Pakistan pacer also advised the players to avoid getting personal on the field.

“Afghanistan are playing good cricket, you are a good team, but you should make it personal. We don’t do this to even India, India wale Pappiya jhapiya kar rahe hai hamare saath, aap hai ki hamare bhai hai, sah mulk hain, hum apse laad bhi karte hai, khyal bhi rakhte hai, and aap kya batameezi bhi karte ho. (We do not make it personal with even the Indian team. We are so well-behaved with them and here you are, we consider you our brothers, you are our neighbouring nation, we love and take care of and here you are showing your brazenness) this is not acceptable yaar,” Akhtar added.

