Shoaib Akhtar lists four ‘problems’ he has with former teammate and Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi - WATCH

Ever since his playing days former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has been renowned for expressing his emotions both on or off the pitch. The pacer, who clocked 161.3 kmph in 2003, was often seen taking an aggressive approach while playing and years after hanging his boots, the 46-year-old still maintains a similar tempo, his walking off from a live TV show being the latest example.

Akhtar has also been an avid user of social media lately. Be it his analysis during the T20 World Cup, controversies, or opinions, the "Rawalpindi Express" has kept his fans informed and entertained. Add his latest video features former teammate and destructive Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi.

In the short, 35-second clip, Akhtar is points out the "problems" he has with his former teammate. From his batting to his hair, Akhtar listed down the following issues in the humorous video, which features both the ex-cricketers.

"The only problem I have with Shahid is that he is better looking than. And then, another problem that I have is that he hits the ball further than I do. Basically, the problem is that he is more famous than I am," explained Akhtar while the person shooting the video laughed uncontrollably.

He then adds a fourth problem with Afridi, who is fondly known as "Lala" by his Pakistani teammates. "Another problem, the biggest, I have with him is that he has more hair than I do. That's what I told his brother in the flight the other day that he has more hair than me and he is far better-looking than I am," says Akhtar while him and Afridi break into laughter.

The video ends with Afridi pointing to the far end of the room, saying: "people are waiting for you."

The two legends of the game came together during the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday, which Australia won by eight wickets.

Whenever they appeared on the big screen, they bagged the loudest cheer from the crowd, which otherwise stayed relatively quiet during the summit clash. Both of them had anticipated their country to reach the final. However, champions Australia eliminated Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the semi-finals.