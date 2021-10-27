Shoaib Akhtar takes mic off, walks out of TV show after host calls him ‘rude’ on-air, issues statement on Twitter

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was part of a fresh controversy after he walked out of a TV show following disagreements with the host Nauman Niaz. Akhtar, during the live special show for T20 World Cup on PTV News, said he ‘resigned’ as a cricket analyst of the respective channel and walked off after Niaz, a renowned Pakistani cricket broadcaster, called him ‘rude’ and added that he is ‘free to go’ if he wants to.

Video clippings of the incident went viral on social media and Akhtar took to Twitter to give an official statement.

"Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I should clarify. dr noman was abnoxious (sic) and rude wen he asked me to leave the show," Akhtar tweeted.

"It was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries and seniors and millions watching.

“I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling dr nomans leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show ,which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice,” he added further.

Nauman too took to Twitter to explain his version of the incident.

The other guests on the show including greats like Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower, Rashid Latif, Umar Gul, Rashid Latif, Aaqib Javed and Pakistan women's team captain Sana Mir were clearly shaken by the incident.

The problem began apparently when Akhtar was asked whether Pakistan made a mess of the chase against New Zealand. Akhtar did not agree with him and ignored the line of questioning by the host and decided to talk about pacer Haris Rauf and chose to lavish praise on the Pakistan Super League franchise, Lahore Qalanders and its coach, Aaqib for discovering Haris and supporting him properly.

"This is the guy who deserves all the credit. It was Lahore Qalanders who gave us Haris Rauf," Akhtar said as he pointed towards the former Test pacer as Noman tried to interrupt him.

The host, clearly annoyed and irritated, told Akhtar that he had been misbehaving with him and he would not tolerate that and in such circumstances it was better if he left the show and than went for a commercial break.

"You are being rude. You have misbehaved with me and I am telling you on-air you can leave the show now," the host said.

After the break when the transmission resumed, there was more drama when Akhtar said he would like to close the unpleasant incident but demanded an apology from the host, who did not not budge and started discussing the match.

Few minutes later Akhtar turned to his fellow experts on the show and after apologising to them announced he was resigning from PTV sports.

"My apologies for this but I am resigning immediately from PTV sports as I have been insulted and treated badly on live television in front of the nation," he said.

(With PTI inputs)