'Road pe khelenge to centuries...': Shoaib Akhtar trolled over 'England reinventing the game' tweet amid Rawalpindi Test

Making a memorable return to Pakistan after 17 years, Ben Stokes and Co. scripted history as England smashed a world record on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test match against Babar Azam-led Pakistan. Four England batsmen scored hundreds on the opening day of the Test series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With England demolishing the Pakistani bowlers on Day 1, legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar saluted the batting brilliance of the Stokes-led side on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter after England batters sparked a run-fest on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test, Akhtar hailed the visitors for reinventing the longest format of the game. “A start to a test match with two centuries with a strike rate of a hundred. This England team is surely reinventing the game,” Akhtar tweeted. Taking cognisance of the tweet, fans and followers of the game trolled Akhtar, who apparently neglected the nature of the match pitch.

"And @TheRealPCB reinventing the Indus Valley Civilization roads," a fan reacted after Akhtar's tweet became the talk of the town on the internet. "Indus Valley Civilization roads probably juicier & had more life in them," Akhtar responded to the fan's criticism of the match pitch during the Rawalpindi Test match.

Interestingly, a similar pitch used by the hosts was declared 'below average' by the match referee for producing 1,187 runs for the loss of 14 wickets in four days when Australia toured Pakistan. Talking about the series opener between Pakistan and the Three Lions, England's Zak Crawley smashed 122 and Ben Duckett made 107 as the star batters enjoyed an impressive opening stand of 233 on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test match.

Centuries from Ollie Pope (108) and Harry Brook (101) then powered England to 506-4 in 75 overs as the Stokes-led side ended up registering the highest total on an opening day of a Test match. England skipper Stokes remained not out on 34 when bad light stopped play in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

