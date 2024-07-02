Shoaib Malik joins star-studded lineup for World Masters League T20 in South Africa

The iconic Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa, will host the highly anticipated World Masters League T20, set to captivate cricket enthusiasts and deliver thrilling performances globally. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik joins player draft for World Masters League T20(AP)

Starting in the first week of August 2024, the league will feature six dynamic teams: Indraprasth Warriors, Gulf Superstars, Sydney Spartans, Colombo Titans, Lahore Lions, and Caribbean Pirates.

The World Masters League T20 will showcase star players from cricketing powerhouses such as India, Australia, West Indies, England, and more. Fans worldwide can look forward to an extraordinary blend of skill, strategy, and entertainment.

Speaking on the venue announcement, World Masters League CEO Rajeev Mishra said, "We are thrilled to bring the World Masters League T20 to the iconic Kingsmead Cricket Stadium. This venue has a rich history and will provide the perfect backdrop for some of the greatest cricketing talent to shine."

Iconic cricketer Herschelle Gibbs will illuminate the cricket field during the World Masters League T20. Joining Gibbs on this prestigious platform are former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and former Sri Lanka cricketers Angelo Perera and Dhamika Prasad, adding to the allure of the event.

Speaking on joining the World Master League T20, Shoaib Malik said "I'm incredibly excited to join the World Masters League T20 . This tournament brings together some of the greatest cricketers from around the world, and I'm looking forward to taking the field with them. It's going to be a fantastic event full of thrilling matches."

Former Indian domestic cricketers Jesal Karia, Bipul Sharma, Amitoze Singh, Anureet Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ishwar Chaudhary and Robin Bist all have all signed up for the World masters league T20 Draft.

With six teams competing in 19 thrilling matches, the World Masters League T20 promises non-stop entertainment for cricket enthusiasts. As the iconic players prepare to showcase their prowess on the field, fans can anticipate a unique and enthralling experience unlike any other.