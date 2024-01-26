Shoaib Malik refutes fixing claims, shares video clarification from BPL team owner after apparent 'contract termination'

Pakistan's star all-rounder Shoaib Malik was caught in a controversy last week when he bowled three no balls in an over during a Bangladesh Premier League match against Khulna Tigers. The incident, which took place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, went viral on social media platforms, with some fans also insinuating a potential match-fixing. A similar concern was also raised by Fortune Barishal's team owner, Mizanur Rahman, who urged for an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit during a chat on a private news channel. Shoaib Malik during the match against Khulna Titans(FanCode)

"It (ACU investigating Shoaib's three no balls) should be done," Mizanur told Channel 24, as quoted by Cricbuzz. "If it is done (ACU investigation) it would be good because three no balls in one over bowled by an off-spinner is looking really absurd to me and we lost the match there," he said.

Malik had left the franchise for personal reasons and travelled to Dubai soon after the game, and on Friday, it was reported that the franchise had terminated his contract. However, hours after the news, Malik posted a statement on his official social media handles addressing the fixing allegations in detail. Malik stated that he had a “thorough discussion” with the team captain, Tamim Iqbal, before leaving the franchise for Dubai and dismissed the “rumours” over his commitment to the franchise.

“I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumours circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai,” Malik wrote.

“I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be. I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so.”

Malik also urged the fans to “verify information” and posted a video statement from Fortune Barishal's team owner, who stated that Malik played his “level best” and there should be no misconception about his commitment to the side.

“I want to emphasize the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors.

"It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence.”

Malik has also been in the news recently for his separation with India's tennis great, Sania Mirza. The Pakistan cricketer had announced his marriage with actress Sana Javed earlier this week.