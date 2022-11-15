Shoaib Malik's heartfelt post for Sania Mirza on her birthday amid divorce rumours

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has taken to social media and posted a heartwarming birthday message for wife Sania Mirza on the Indian tennis sensation's birthday. At a time when divorce speculations are rife between the couple, Shoaib's wish for Sania, who turns 36 on Tuesday, adds a new layer of theory to the status of their relation and promises to throw fans into a quandary.

"Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest," Shoaib wrote on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram while sharing a beautiful picture with Sania.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and had their first kid, Izhaan, in 2018. However, over the last few weeks, the social media is filled with all kind of rumours that the couple is on the verge of ending its relationship with Shoaib and Sania set to go their separate ways. It all began when Sania shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story, which stated: "Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah".

Not too long ago, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Varma found themselves in the same boat when the YouTube sensation removed the 'Chahal' surname from her Instagram account. Furthermore, Chahal's cryptic Instagram story only added fuel to the fire, enough for users on social media to jump to the conclusion that the couple is set to end their marriage. However, both Chahal and Dhanashree broke their silence on the matter and ended the rumours by releasing respective official statements.

In Shoaib and Sania's case, however, neither has spoken about the speculations or addressed the rumours publicly, although in a stunning development, it was announced that the couple will soon be hosting a talk show. Shoaib and Sania, who are currently based out of Dubai, will come together for a reality show, called 'The Mirza Malik Show', which will stream on OTT Platform 'UrduFlix'.

Just last week, a Pakistani media outlet reported that Shoaib and Sania will announce their separation after settling some legal formalities. This was just days after some reports linked Shoaib to Pakistani model Ayesha Omar. Shoaib was recently part of the cricket experts' panel on the 'The Pavilion' show, on A Sports, along with Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, which previewed and reviewed all matches of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

