Shoaib Malik spills the beans on Champions Trophy joke with Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik recalled the time when he was pictured having a laugh with India captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh after end of Champions Trophy final at the Oval, last year.

Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs in the final to clinch their maiden Champions Trophy and during the post-match presentation, Malik was seen laughing with the Indian stars.

“We were playing the Champions Trophy final against India and during the presentation, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and myself were laughing. We were discussing the catch and laughing,” Malik said on the Voice of Cricket show.

“I asked Ajmal ‘if you had positioned yourself to take the catch, why did you pull out at the last moment’? He said that he waited crouched on the ground to take the catch just in case you drop it,” he added.

Malik was referring to the incident which took place during an ODI between Pakistan and West Indies. Chris Gayle hit the ball in the air and both Malik and Ajmal converged under it. The duo bailed out at the last moment thinking the other would go for the catch and the ball dropped in between them.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 17:44 IST