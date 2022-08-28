'Shoaib ne bhi mujhe pucha tha walkover chahie?': Harbhajan opens up on getting trolled over his IND vs PAK prediction

Harbhajan Singh has refused to predict an outright winner ahead of the hotly-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan in Dubai – the venue where Babar Azam and co. recorded a 10-wicket win over their Asian neighbours last year at the World T20. India lost to Pakistan for the first time in an ICC tournament. They were eventually knocked out of the tournament after being outwitted in the first two Super 12 matches by Pakistan and New Zealand.

Harbhajan recalled when he was trolled for his 'walkover' comment and said fans didn't spare him after India's defeat.

"Meri aur Shoaib ki mazaakiyan cheezey badi chalti rehti hai. Mazaak mazaak me baad itni badi ho gai aur fir log shuru ho gaye Twitter pe. Yaaro dost ko mazaak social media se achha hai phone pe karle woh achha hai... 2-3 mahine toh mujhe chain nahi aane dia. Shoaib ne bhi mujhe pucha tha walkover chahie? (The fun banter keeps on going between me and Shoaib. But it got so huge the last time we exchanged a few words on social media. I was constantly trolled after India's defeat. Shoaib also asked me if I wanted a walkover)" Harbhajan told the media.

Before the T20 World Cup fixture last year, Harbhajan had said that Pakistan should hand India a walkover as they have no chance of winning the game. "I told Shoaib Akhtar that there is no point in playing against us, give us a walkover instead. You will play against us, we will beat you and you will be disappointed. There is no point," Harbhajan had said.

But Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam put on an unbeaten 152-run stand to lead the side to victory with 13 deliveries to spare. India were reduced to 31/3 in 5.4 overs before Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) took the team to a competitive total.

India will be looking forward to putting up a big fight this time around. They have been in fantastic form as of late, having defeated England and West Indies in their respective territories in ODI and T20I series. They are also the number one side in T20Is. Coming to Pakistan, they are the third-ranked side in ICC T20I rankings and are not to be taken lightly.

