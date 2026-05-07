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‘Shocked and saddened’: Virat Kohli mourns fallen former India teammate Amanpreet Gill

Virat Kohli admitted he was shocked by the news, and paid tribute to Amanpreet Gill, with whom he had shared the dressing room during their U-19 days

Updated on: May 07, 2026 01:31 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli on Thursday paid tribute to former India U-19 and Punjab medium pacer Amanpreet Singh Gill, who died at the age of 36 in Chandigarh. The cause of death is not yet known.

Amanpreet Gill was Virat Kohli's former U-19 teammate

Taking to social media, Kohli admitted he was shocked and saddened by the news, and paid tribute to Amanpreet, with whom he had shared the dressing room during their U-19 days. The two were part of the India junior side for the tri-series in Sri Lanka in 2007, alongside Manish Pandey. During that tournament, Amanpreet picked up nine wickets in five matches, including a decisive role in the final against Bangladesh, where he delivered a match-winning performance.

ALSO READ: Who was Amanpreet Gill? Yuvraj Singh deeply saddened by Punjab cricketer’s untimely death at 36: ‘Shared dressing room’

He later built a solid reputation in domestic cricket, representing Punjab in six First-Class matches and picking up 36 wickets at an economy rate of 3.72, including one four-wicket haul. Amanpreet was also picked by Punjab Kings — then known as Kings XI Punjab — in the IPL, although he never featured in a game.

After retiring from cricket, he remained associated with Punjab cricket as a member of the senior selection committee.

The Punjab Cricket Association also paid tribute on X, saying: “Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab.”

“Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this difficult time.”

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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