Who was Amanpreet Gill? Yuvraj Singh deeply saddened by Punjab cricketer’s untimely death at 36: ‘Shared dressing room’

Gill’s death brought attention back to a career that moved through several important layers of Punjab and Indian cricket. He was not a mainstream international name, but he had been part of India’s Under-19 pathway, represented Punjab in first-class cricket, was associated with Kings XI Punjab in the early years of the IPL, and later served the state game as a senior selector.

“Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Yuvraj wrote in his post, tagging the Punjab Cricket Association.

Yuvraj Singh paid tribute to former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill after his death at the age of 36, recalling their early cricketing days together and describing him as a quiet, hardworking player who loved the game.

Who was Amanpreet Singh Gill? Born on September 16, 1989, in Chandigarh, Amanpreet Singh Gill was a right-arm medium pacer and right-handed batter. His profile was built around seam bowling, and he came through Punjab’s age-group and domestic structure at a time when several players from that system were pushing toward national recognition.

Gill’s strongest national-level connection came through India Under-19 cricket. He was part of the same age-group generation as Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey and Saurabh Tiwary. Gill featured for India Under-19s in the 2007 tri-series in Sri Lanka, where India played Sri Lanka Under-19s and Bangladesh Under-19s. He had a strong tournament with the ball, taking nine wickets in five innings at an average of 9.44. In the final against Bangladesh Under-19s in Colombo, India won by 129 runs, with Gill returning figures of 2 for 14 from six overs.

At the senior domestic level, Gill represented Punjab in first-class cricket. His first-class career was brief, but he remained part of Punjab’s seam-bowling pool in the late 2000s. He played six first-class matches and took 11 wickets, with best figures of 4 for 72.

Gill was also linked with Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings, during the early years of the IPL. He was part of the franchise’s setup, though he did not become a regular playing XI presence in the tournament. That association explains the dressing-room connection recalled by Yuvraj, who was one of Punjab cricket’s biggest names during that period.

After his playing career, Gill remained involved with the game through Punjab’s cricket structure. The Punjab Cricket Association identified him as a former Punjab cricketer and a member of the Senior Selection Committee, underlining his continued role in the state’s talent system after his own playing days.

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Punjab Kings players also wore black armbands during their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as a mark of respect following Gill’s death. The gesture reflected his connection with the Punjab cricket ecosystem, where his journey had moved from player to selector.

Gill’s senior numbers did not place him among Indian cricket’s most visible names, but his career carried the shape of a domestic cricket life that often exists away from the wider spotlight. He represented India at the age-group level, played for Punjab, entered an IPL dressing room in the league’s formative years, and later helped serve the same system as a selector.

For Punjab cricket, Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing marks the loss of a former player and cricket worker who remained connected to the game across multiple roles. His death at 36 has been mourned not only as the loss of a cricketer but also as the loss of someone who remained attached to Punjab cricket long after his playing career ended.