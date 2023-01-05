Shocking comments on England U19 women cricketers' photo lead to online 'sexual harassment' complaints

Believe it or not, the life of women sportspersons is a lot harder compared to men and no, this is not only because of lack of opportunities stemming from the grassroots level, but it is also because of sexualising. The bone-chilling fact is that it has got nothing to do with age as female athletes of all age-groups are viewed from the same prism by a section of people. The England U19 women's cricket were the latest victim of vicious sexualising.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Wednesday, posted a photograph of the U19 women's team before their departure for the historic inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U19 World Cup in South Africa starting on January 14. The photo showed the cheerful cricketers, all in their teens, some as young as 17, smiling before the first mega cricket tournament of their careers.

Little did they know, their photo will receive comments ranging from demands of their Instagram handles, advice to join beauty contests, and complaints about their hairstyles. A user also went to the extent of zooming into the photograph, circling one of the cricketer's faces and asking about her whereabouts.

While most of the comments on the post were positive ones, wishing them luck, some of the negative ones had a similar pattern.

"The comments drew sharp criticism from netizens. Disgusted by some of the responses on this post. In what world is it okay to just sexualise women? In what world is it okay to SEXUALISE CHILDREN?" wrote a journalist.

"As a mum of one of the girls I have had to stop myself from reading the comments!!" wrote Shelly Mari Heap, who claimed to be the mother of one of the cricketers.

"Absolutely disgusted by the sexualization of women athletes that continues to happen, especially on this platform, the latest one being a bunch of U19 players. It's infuriating at so many levels," tweeted another journalist.

16 countries will compete for the first U19 Women's World Cup Trophy in South Africa between January 14 and 29. In addition to the 11 Full ICC Members, there are five Associates in the competition - Indonesia, Rwanda, Scotland, the UAE and the USA. England will be in Group B, alongside Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

England U19 T20 World Cup squad: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens Sophia Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward.

Non-travelling reserves: Emily Churms, Charlotte Lambert, Bethan Miles, Jemima Spence, Mary Taylor.

