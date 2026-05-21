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Shots fired at new Cricket Canada president's home days after election amid Lawrence Bishnoi gang link allegations

According to reports, at least five bullet holes could be seen in the door, windows and exterior of Arvinder Khosa's home.

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:38 pm IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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Assailants opened fire at the home of the newly elected Cricket Canada president, Arvinder Khosa. The shooting occurred on early Wednesday morning, according to a CBC report, and Khosa confirmed that his house (located in the Newton neighbourhood) was targeted around 4:40 am local time, while people were inside, but no one was injured. The incident comes just days after Khosa officially assumed charge as Cricket Canada's president after a court-ordered leadership vote, replacing Amjad Bajwa.

Arvinder Khosa is Cricket Canada's new president.

The appointment also comes at a time when the body's administration has been accused of having alleged links to organised crime networks. AN earlier CBC report claimed that individuals connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had intimidated members within the Canadian cricket community ahead of the T20 World Cup.

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‘Five bullet holes’

According to CBC, at least five bullet holes could be seen in the door, windows and exterior of Khosa's home. According to Surrey Police, the shooting is believed to be extortion-related. A media relations police officer informed CBC's Fifth Estate in an email, "An individual associated with the residence that was shot this morning has received extortion-related threats."

A recorded phone call involving ex-Canada head coach Khurram Chohan was also under investigation by the ICC. During the call, he alleged that a few board members forced him to select national team players and that there were attempts to fix games. The body is also dealing with accusations of financial irregularities and administrative misconduct. The ICC has also reportedly frozen Cricket Canada's funding for six months.

 
cricket lawrence bishnoi
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