'Should attract 5-10 bids': Ashwin makes huge IPL auction prediction on IND's U19 star; has his say on Baby AB's chances

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday made a massive prediction on an India U-19 star's fate in the mega auction for the impending 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also gave his verdict on South Africa's Dewald Brevis', also known as Baby AB, chance in the IPL auction.

Hangargekar has been part of India's ongoing campaign in West Indies for the U19 World Cup, where he picked five wickets at 16.40 and with a strike rate of 30.2. Hangargekar also showed a glimpse of his batting prowess in the tournament, scoring a blazing 39* off 17, batting at No.5, in the match against Ireland.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, on the youngster's chances in the IPL auction, Ashwin was effusive in his praise for Hangargekar, comparing is bowling to Ishant Sharma. He then predicted that Hangargekar is sure to attract at least 5-10 bids, and that he will be roped in by one of the franchises.

“This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar," he said.

“He is a right-arm medium pacer, who can bowl the inswinger very well. Ishant Sharma is the only one who has the gift among present Indian right-arm pacers. Inswing can usually tuck in batters, which is why I feel he will be in demand.

“He is also a strong lower middle-order hitter. The power he generates when he hits the ball is incredible. He should attract at least 5-10 bids. Make sure to watch him out," he added.

Ashwin also talked about India's U19 captain Yash Dhull, although he remains unsure whether the "highly talented batter" will be picked in the auction.

“Yash Dhull is a highly talented batter. Last time SRH picked up U19 skipper Priyam Garg. Will they do the same this time? We’ll have to wait and watch. DC has also backed a former U19 captain in Shaw," he said.

The legendary spinner finally gave his verdict on the youngster that has created the most speculation surrounding his chances in the IPL auction. Brevis, whose batting technique resembles that of South African great AB de Villiers, hence the name Baby AB, has already scored 362 runs in four innings at average of 90.50 and a strike rate of 86.39.

Ashwin feels that an U19 overseas star should be picked in the auction, but owing to the limited number of slots designated for overseas player to each franchises, Brevis' chances look bleak.

"Dewald Brevis is being promoted a lot as Baby AB. He is playing sensationally, and people have started asking whether he can be picked in the IPL. But each team has only eight overseas slots. Will it be worth giving one of those slots to an U19 overseas player is the big question for the franchises. So, despite him being termed Baby AB, I am not sure if he will get picked," he said.