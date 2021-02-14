'Should win in three and a half days': Former and current cricketers predict result of India vs England 2nd Test

It’s advantage India in the second Test match. On a normal Day 1 track in India, one perhaps would be reluctant to make this statement after seeing 300 for six on the scoreboard but not this time. The pitch on offer for the India vs England second Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is one that started turning in the first hour. To be honest, nobody was surprised, such has been the build-up to this Test match after England took a 1-0 lead by beating India by 227 runs in the first Test at the same venue.

Former India captain Michael Vaughan said India are miles ahead of the game thanks to Rohit Sharma and it would be very tough to come back from here and win the match.

“So 300 on the board for India, they are well ahead of the game, thanks to Rohit Sharma,” said Vaughan in a show called Cricbuzz Chatter.

Vaughan said the pitch behaved like Day 4 or Day 5 track.

“What India did need this week was a pitch if they had lost the toss and be in the field on Day 1 they will have something for the spinners straightaway. England have tried everything but I think the pitch is going to be the talking point. I think today’s wicket played like a Day 4 Day 5 pitch already,” he said.

Vaughan was not the only one handing over the advantage to India. India domestic stalwart Jalaj Saxena was another one. Saxena, in fact, went on to predict an India within three and a half days after seeing the first session of Day 1.

“In these conditions India is unbeatable. Should win the match in three and half days. Although, England have picked up three wickets, but still, I feel they are missing the trick in their strategy and field placements,” Saxena tweeted.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra went to state that India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel would go on to pick 14 wickets between them in this Test match.

“14 wickets between Ashwin and Axar,” Chopra tweeted.

India ended Day 1 at 300 for six with Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel at the crease. Rohit was the top-scorer by a distance with a scintillating 161-run knock.

Ajinkya Rahane looked equally attractive during his knock of 67 off 149 balls and the two Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket, making it worth the effort for the 12,000 who flocked the Chepauk as Indian cricket welcomed its fans back in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic.