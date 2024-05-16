‘Show right character…’: Sanju Samson pulls up RR players after fourth straight loss, says ‘someone needs to step up’

The Rajasthan Royals got caught in a downward spiral at the worst possible time. With the IPL 2024 playoffs knocking at the doors, RR lost four games on the trot, putting their top-two finish in serious doubt. RR captain Sanju Samson knows this. His choice of words at the post-match interaction was a clear giveaway. Samson said they need players to raise their hands and say, "I'd win the game single-handedly." This hasn't happened for them in the last four matches, at least. Sanju Samson interacts with the broadcasters after RR's loss against PBKS(BCCI/IPL)

To be very honest, we have to sit back and accept that we are going through some failures. You have to find out what's not working well as a team. When you are getting to the business end, we need someone to raise their hand up and say I am going to win the game for the team. We have the players who can do that. It's about showing that right character and having that passion about going out there and winning the game single-handedly If all of us try that and a couple of us succeed, we can turn it around. It's a team sport, but this is the time when we need individual players to step up," Samson said after RR lost to Punab Kings by five wickets in Guwahati on Wednesday.

On a sluggish Guwahati pitch, RR stuttered their way to 144/9, which was, in the end, chased down by PBKS with seven balls to spare. Samson said it was not a 140 wicket and that they were at least 15 runs short of a competitive total.

‘It was a not a 140 wicket’: Sanju Samson

"We were expecting wicket to be a touch better. I think it's not a 140-kind of a wicket, we should have got around 160. I think that's where we lost the game."

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Royals were forced to use Donovan Ferreira as an Impact Sub and missed a bowler.

"It would have been nicer to have one more bowling option, it gets a little tough when you have just five. But I am used to it. And we have five quality bowlers."

Despite four defeats on the trot, Royals, courtesy their superb show during first-half of the tourney, are on 16 points and through to the play-offs once Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.