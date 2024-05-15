IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Kagiso Rabada leaves Punjab Kings camp; Jos Buttler's replacement biggest question

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Rajasthan Royals have a thing or two to sort out before the playoffs. The team that seemed impossible to catch a couple of weeks ago has suddenly seen a form dip in the lead-up to the most crucial stage of the tournament. The Sanju Samson-led side faces PBKS after suffering a hat-trick of losses. ...Read More

The Delhi Capitals have done RR a favour by beating Lucknow Super Giants and killing their hopes of finishing in the top four. DC's win ensured RR's qualification but their top-two finish which seemed inevitable a fortnight ago, is not guaranteed. For that, they need to return to winning ways. If they lose their remaining two matches, then either CSK or SRH can deny them a top-two finish.

But RR would hope that is not the case. A win today against a struggling PBKS that has no hopes of making it to the playoffs will guarantee them two shots at the final. But they have another thing to worry about… Who will replace Jos Buttler?

The England opener has returned home for the Pakistan series, leaving a giant-sized hole to fill. RR now have three options. They can make a straight swap by handing IPL debut to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. The attacking opener can send bowlers for a leather hut if he gets going but he hasn't played a single match in India, let alone in the IPL. The other options RR have is to reshuffle their batting order by promoting either Dhruv Jurel or captain Samson at the top of the order.