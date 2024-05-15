IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Kagiso Rabada leaves Punjab Kings camp; Jos Buttler's replacement biggest question
Rajasthan Royals have a thing or two to sort out before the playoffs. The team that seemed impossible to catch a couple of weeks ago has suddenly seen a form dip in the lead-up to the most crucial stage of the tournament. The Sanju Samson-led side faces PBKS after suffering a hat-trick of losses.
The Delhi Capitals have done RR a favour by beating Lucknow Super Giants and killing their hopes of finishing in the top four. DC's win ensured RR's qualification but their top-two finish which seemed inevitable a fortnight ago, is not guaranteed. For that, they need to return to winning ways. If they lose their remaining two matches, then either CSK or SRH can deny them a top-two finish.
But RR would hope that is not the case. A win today against a struggling PBKS that has no hopes of making it to the playoffs will guarantee them two shots at the final. But they have another thing to worry about… Who will replace Jos Buttler?
The England opener has returned home for the Pakistan series, leaving a giant-sized hole to fill. RR now have three options. They can make a straight swap by handing IPL debut to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. The attacking opener can send bowlers for a leather hut if he gets going but he hasn't played a single match in India, let alone in the IPL. The other options RR have is to reshuffle their batting order by promoting either Dhruv Jurel or captain Samson at the top of the order.
"It's typical Rajasthan. There is talk in cricketing circles that Rajasthan is doing Rajasthan things. When they play well, they do that consistently, but then suddenly they go off the boil, and you think what has happened to this team. It happened last year as well," Chopra said on his YouTube. "They were playing well and it seemed like they would 100% qualify but they didn't. They did play the final in the year before that for sure but here also, eight wins in nine games - it rarely happens, but after that, you lost three consecutive games. The way they played the last match was disappointing in capital letters," Chopra added.
Delhi Capitals' last group match win against the Lucknow Super Giants sealed Rajasthan Royals' qualification into the playoff stage of the IPL 2024. RR became the second side after Kolkata Knight Riders to enter the last four of the cash-rich league this season. To seal a top-two finish, RR have to win one or both of their remaining matches in the league stage. If they lose both, SRH and CSK can finish ahead of the 2008 champions.
If PBKS are without Shikhar Dhawan, England's Sam Curran will continue to lead the visitors. No PBKS star has crossed the 400-run mark this season. RR skipper Sanju Samson is closing in on 500 runs in the IPL 2024. RR star Riyan Parag has smashed 483 runs in 12 matches.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. The PBKS star has left the IPL camp due to a lower limb soft tissue infection. Rabada's exit from the IPL 2024 was also confirmed by Cricket South Africa. The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team. Rabada's preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA is not expected to be affected.
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini.
RR are desperate for a win. Their qualification is not on the line but a top-two finish is. They would not want to go into their last league match with the pressure of needing to win in order get two shots at the final. Sanju Samson would want to finish off the job by beating the Punjab Kings today.