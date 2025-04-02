Shreyas Iyer almost denied fifty in LSG bashing; PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera's honest admission: 'That wasn't the plan...'

Nehal Wadhera left a big impact on his Punjab Kings debut with a blistering 25-ball unbeaten 43-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. The left-handed batter came in as the Impact Player in the chase and smashed the LSG bowlers to make the chase a cakewalk for the visiting side. His magnificent knock was embellished with 4 sixes and 3 fours as he ensured PBKS improved their net run-rate by chasing the target with 22 balls left. He shared an unbeaten 67-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 52 in registering back-to-back half-centuries for the Punjab Kings this season. However, at one stage, it looked like Wadhera's rampage might not allow Iyer to reach his fifty. Nehal Wadhera shared an unbeaten 67-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer.(AFP)

The left-handed batter smashed Shardul Thakur for a couple of sixes and a four to make it 16 from the over when Punjab needed 17 runs to win. He dabbed the last ball to a backward point, and it turned out to be a dot. Iyer went on to smash a six in the next over to complete his fifty and take Punjab over the line.

After the match, Wadhera was asked about playing a dot to ensure Shreyas got to fifty after the scores were level, but the youngster denied it wasn't the plan.

"That wasn't the plan actually, was looking to play the shot," Wadhera told broadcasters.

He lavished praise on his teammates for putting up a collective effort as Punjab won their second match in a row.

"We needed this win as well. Shreyas bhai and everyone did really well, especially the bowling group, and the way Prabhsimran batted was really brilliant. We are happy we could get a victory today," he added.

Wadhera played the last two seasons at Mumbai Indians, but he said he wasn't feeling much nervous about his Punjab debut as he was unsure whether he would get a chance to play.

"I did not feel much nervous, but I did not even know I was playing today. I just brought one kit. I later got to know I was playing. When I went in to bat, I knew I needed to play my shots," he added.

“Shreyas Iyer was telling me things…”

The 24-year-old was all praise for Iyer's batting and leading the team. He also revealed that the skipper's advice from the other end during the partnership did help him.

"Shreyas bhai batted was really, really remarkable and all credit goes to the way he is captaining us and boosting our confidence. The way he was telling me things - to play my natural game and play with the flow was great," he added.

Wadhera further talked about Punjab head coach Ricky Ponting and straightaway called him the best he learnt under.

"Definitely one of the best coaches I have learnt under - never heard any negative talk from him. When a coach gives him such positive remarks, it boosts your confidence," he concluded.