Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel break MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina's long-standing record with game-changing partnership vs BAN

It was Mehidy Hasan who answered for Bangladesh in the first innings. In response, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel did the necessary task for India during the chase, breaking MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina's long-standing record with a game-changing partnership at the Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka. The duo registered 107 runs, which also became India's highest partnership against Bangladesh in ODI history, breaking Dhoni and Raina's earlier record of 94*.

India had a shaky start to their chase of 272 runs, with opener Virat Kohli losing his wicket cheaply after mustering only five runs off six balls. The former captain inside-edged Ebadot Hossain's delivery into his own stumps in the second over. Iyer arriving at No. 3 failed to get much support initially, with the likes of Dhawan (8), Washington Sundar (110 and KL Rahul (14) dissapointing. Only after the arrival of Axar, did Iyer find some stability in his innings and raced to his half-century in the 25th over.

Also Read | 'They were 69/6. One of the greatest 100s': Twitter explodes as Mehidy Hasan's thunderous century scripts unique record

Shreyas' stand finally came to a wrap in the 35th over, as he skied a delivery by Mehidy to Afif Hossain at midwicket for a catch. In total, he slammed 82 runs off 102 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Axar's knock came to an end in the 39th over, popping Ebabot's delivery to Shakib Al Hassan near the cover region, after clattering 56 runs off 56 balls. His knock also included two fours and three sixes. Despite Shreyas and Axar's record-breaking partnership, India could only reach 266/9, losing by five runs.

Initially, Mehidy Hasan slammed an unbeaten century to take Bangladesh to 271 for seven in 50 overs. Meanwhile, Mahmudullah also registered 77 runs off 96 balls. It also proved to be the highest seventh-wicket partnership by any country against India in ODI cricket, registering 148 runs. The seventh-wicket stand by Hasan and Mahmudullah is the highest partnership by Bangladesh against India in ODIs.

The duo's partnership came at a time when Bangladesh were reeling at 69 for six after Afif's wicket in the 19th over. After the defeat, losing captain Rohit Sharma said, "I think when you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From 70 for 6 to allowing them to 270-odd was not a great effort from the bowlers. The middle overs and back end are hurting us - it hurt us in the first game as well."

