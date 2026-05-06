Shreyas Iyer considered among the ‘best captains’ of IPL: ‘On that list of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir’

Punjab Kings’ surge under Shreyas Iyer has added another layer to one of the most unusual captaincy resumes in IPL history. The franchise, still chasing its first title after 19 seasons, has stayed in the race near the top of the table despite recent defeats, and Iyer’s leadership has become a major talking point as the tournament moves closer to the playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer for the Punjab Kings and MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings.(PTI)

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Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has placed Iyer in the highest bracket of IPL captains, arguing that his record across franchises makes his case different from the established greats. Speaking on JioStar’s “Out or Not” segment, Pathan said Iyer’s ability to lead different teams into title contention deserves serious recognition.

Pathan says Iyer belongs with IPL’s elite captains

“On that list of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir, I feel Shreyas Iyer has to be right up there among the best Captains,” Pathan said.

The praise comes from the specific shape of Iyer’s IPL record. He took Delhi Capitals to their first final in 2020, then led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title, and has now turned Punjab Kings into a genuine contender. Punjab reached the final last season and have again stayed in the top bracket this year, with Iyer at the centre of their campaign as both batter and captain.

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{{^usCountry}} Pathan’s argument is built around adaptability. Dhoni built his captaincy legacy largely through the Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma’s titles came with the Mumbai Indians. Gambhir’s two IPL trophies as captain came with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer’s case is different because he has carried leadership value across separate environments, different support structures and changing dressing-room cultures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pathan’s argument is built around adaptability. Dhoni built his captaincy legacy largely through the Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma’s titles came with the Mumbai Indians. Gambhir’s two IPL trophies as captain came with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer’s case is different because he has carried leadership value across separate environments, different support structures and changing dressing-room cultures. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It is not easy to take three different franchises to the finals. Each franchise is different, their culture, setup and their mindset is completely different,” Pathan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is not easy to take three different franchises to the finals. Each franchise is different, their culture, setup and their mindset is completely different,” Pathan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “To adjust to those things and then lead the way forward is not easy. No one has ever done it. MS Dhoni won all five trophies with CSK, and it is not that he has not played for any other franchise,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To adjust to those things and then lead the way forward is not easy. No one has ever done it. MS Dhoni won all five trophies with CSK, and it is not that he has not played for any other franchise,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Punjab angle gives the discussion sharper weight. PBKS have often been associated with instability, frequent resets and missed opportunities. Iyer’s arrival has coincided with a more settled competitive identity. His own batting form has also backed up his leadership, with impactful knocks in pressure games giving Punjab both runs and direction.

Pathan said Rohit and Gambhir also built their captaincy legacies within single-franchise success stories.

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“Similarly, Rohit Sharma has won all his trophies as Captain with MI, and Gautam Gambhir did it for KKR in those two seasons,” he said.

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That is why the former India all-rounder believes another title could significantly alter Iyer’s standing in the IPL captaincy debate. A Punjab title would not just end the franchise’s long wait. It would also make Iyer a captain who has won the tournament with two different teams after already taking three franchises to the final.

“But here you have Shreyas Iyer, who has taken three franchises to the final and won it with KKR. One more trophy; if he wins it with Punjab, he will surpass everyone,” Pathan said.

For Punjab, the task remains unfinished. For Iyer, the opportunity is larger than one season. A maiden PBKS title would place him in a rare IPL category, not only as a successful captain, but as one whose leadership has travelled across teams and still produced results.

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